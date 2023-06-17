Tri-City Takes Advantage of Everett Errors, Squares Series

Starter Connor Van Scoyoc shut down the Everett AquaSox (29-32) for a second time in 2023, and the Tri-City Dust Devils (32-29) pounced on early Everett errors to grab a 7-2 win Friday night in front of 2,388 at Gesa Stadium.

Van Scoyoc (4-3) retired the first 12 AquaSox batters he faced, seven via strikeout, on the way to his second straight win. The righty gave up only one run in 6.1 innings, a solo home run by Everett 1B Hogan Windish in the 5th inning, and matched a season-high with nine strikeouts beginning with striking out the side in the top of the 1st.

His teammates took it from there, scoring twice in the top of the 1st via two of the AquaSox's four miscues of the game. The first came when leadoff man RF Joe Stewart hit a groundball to Everett SS Axel Sanchez, who fielded the ball cleanly but threw to the right field side of the first bag, pulling Windish's foot off. Stewart reached, as did DH Adrian Placencia via a walk.

Both men then were off to the races, executing a double steal to put runners at second and third with no one out and 1B Gabe Matthews at the plate. AquaSox starter Nick Davila (0-2) snared a Matthews grounder behind his back but followed by lobbing a throw over Windish and down the right field line. The second error scored both Stewart and Placencia for a 2-0 Tri-City lead after an inning.

More mistakes enabled a run for the Dust Devils in the 2nd. 2B Osmy Gregorio led off the inning with a single up the middle. He then stole second and Everett C Harry Ford's throw went wide of the bag into center field, allowing Gregorio to move to third on a third throwing error. Gregorio was then handed the final 90 feet on a balk by Davila with CF D'Shawn Knowles at the plate, scoring with one out to make it 3-0.

Stewart then singled to start a two-out rally in the 2nd, followed by a Placencia single to move him to second. Matthews then hit a hard grounder toward AquaSox 2B James Parker, deflecting off his glove into center field for an RBI single to score Stewart and push the lead to 4-0.

Tri-City added a run in the 5th on an RBI groundout by Matthews with the bases loaded, bringing home Knowles for a 5-1 advantage, and plated two more in the 7th. Matthews hit a pop fly that was lost in the dusky sky, landing safely for a double, and LF Gustavo Campero crushed a line drive triple to right to make it 6-1. 3B Werner Blakely then hit a ball to right-center that fell out of the glove of RF Alberto Rodriguez, a fourth and final error that scored Campero for a 7-1 lead.

Everett added a run in the 8th when CF Blake Rambusch singled to center, scoring Parker after he hit a ball lost in the lights for a double, but the bullpen held the line the rest of the way to cinch the win and move the Dust Devils to three games above .500.

Tri-City stole five bases on the night, three of them by Joe Stewart, who along with Gabe Matthews also had a multi-hit game. As well, Adrian Placencia went 1-2 with two walks, reaching base three times.

The win helped the Dust Devils keep hope alive in the Northwest League First Half race, staying 2.5 games back with five games to play. It also evened the series at two games apiece, with game five of the six-game set with the AquaSox scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. Postgame fireworks will follow, presented by HiLine Engineering and Fabrication.

Tri-City will give the ball to right-hander Bryce Osmond (1-5, 4.68 ERA), and Everett will look to lefty Brandon Schaeffer (1-1, 1.46 ERA). Broadcast coverage will begin with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for both Saturday night's game and Sunday's Father's Day matchup with the AquaSox are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

