Valour FC Announce Signing of Portuguese Midfielder Xavier Venâncio

February 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Xavier Venâncio to a contract guaranteed for 2025 with an option for 2026.

Venâncio, 25, arrives at Valour after amassing more than 60 professional appearances in Italy and Portugal since making his pro debut in 2018. The latest addition to the Valour roster will join his fellow countryman Diogo Ressurreição.

"We are happy to add Xavi to our squad " said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "We like his work ethic, creativity and capacity to unbalance opponents. He's also a versatile player who can be used across the front line or as a creative midfielder."

Venâncio joins Valour after most recently representing ASD Chieri Calcio in Italy's Serie D, where he made 17 appearances and contributed a goal and three assists. It was Venâncio's second time playing in Italy, after he made his professional debut with FC Rieti 1936 in September 2018. He later signed in July of that year and remained through July 2019.

The midfielder's career was otherwise spent in his native Portugal. He came up through Real SC's youth system before moving to CF Os Belenenses at the U-19 level. Following his first stint in Italy with Rieti, Venâncio represented Académica de Coimbra at the U23 level as well as SC Olhanense before returning to Italy with ASD Chieri.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Feb. 4, 2025:

Goalkeepers : Eleias Himaras, Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Roberto Alarcón, Themi Antonoglou, Gianfranco Facchineri, Rocco Romeo

Midfielders: Dante Campbell, Safwane Mlah, Raphael Ohin, Diogo Ressurreição, Xavier Venâcio

Forwards: Jordan Faria, Shaan Hundal, Kris Twardek, Kian Williams, Erik Pop

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.