Forge FC Re-Sign Standout Midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour

February 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Tuesday the re-signing of standout midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour to a multi-year contract.

Hojabrpour, 24, has been an instrumental figure for Forge FC since joining the club in January 2022. Over three seasons between 2022 and 2024, he made 98 appearances, contributing five goals and three assists. His exceptional performance over the 2024 season earned him a nomination for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Player of the Year award and saw him finish as a finalist for the league's Players' Player of the Year award and earn a place in the CPL's Best XI.

"Alessandro has been the heart of our midfield, showcasing consistent excellence and leadership on and off the pitch," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Sporting Director and Head Coach, Forge FC. "He's the engine of our team, and we're thrilled to have him back in Hamilton."

Prior to his tenure with Forge, Hojabrpour spent three seasons with Pacific FC from 2019 to 2021, where he played 63 matches, recording two goals and two assists across all competitions. His outstanding play over the 2021 season was recognized with the CPL's Best U-21 Canadian Player of the Year award.

Standing at 5'11" and hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, Hojabrpour's soccer journey includes a stint with Lokomotiv Plovdiv U-19's in Bulgaria's First League during the 2018 season and three seasons with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC academy from 2015 to 2017.

Internationally, he represented Canada at the U17 Concacaf Men's Championship in 2017, making three appearances and scoring one goal.

Hojabrpour has now been added to the Concacaf Champions Cup roster and will be available for selection on Wednesday, February 5 when Forge FC takes on CF Monterrey in Hamilton, Ont.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 4, 2025

Forge FC Re-Sign Standout Midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour - Forge FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.