Forge FC Sign Kitchener and Guelph Natives Paton and Lipovschek Ahead of Concacaf Champions Cup

February 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC today announced the signing of midfielders Keito Lipovschek of Guelph, Ont. and Ben Paton of Kitchener, Ont, ahead of the start of the club's Concacaf Champions Cup campaign at Hamilton Stadium on Wednesday.

The side has also signed goalkeeper Emmanuel Marmelejo, and midfielder Zayne Bruno to development contracts, as well as forwards Amadou Kone, Hoce Massunda, and Maxime Filion to short-term contracts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the club announced the re-signing of 2024 CPL Player of the Year Nominee and CPL Players' Player of the Year Finalist Alessandro Hojabrpour to a multi-year contract.

Paton, 25, is an alumnus of Kitchener Soccer Club who made the move to England to develop with the Blackburn Rovers youth academy from 2017 to 2021. After his time with Blackburn, Paton transitioned to Scottish Premiership side Ross County, where he would go on to make 22 appearances across two seasons in 2022 and 2023.

"Ben's versatility and international experience make him a valuable asset to our squad," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Sporting Director & Head Coach, Forge FC. "We're excited to integrate him into our system and look forward to his contributions on the field."

Lipovschek, 19, joins the club after honing his skills at the Fleetwood Town International Football Academy and gaining valuable experience playing with Fleetwood United in the United Arab Emirates.

"Keito is a young talent with significant potential," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Sporting Director and Head Coach of Forge FC. "His experiences in different footballing environments have shaped him into a versatile midfielder. We believe he has the qualities to make a substantial impact at our club."

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.