ValleyCats Unveil First Round of 2022 Promotions

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced their first round of promotions for the 2022 season. 2022 will mark the Tri-City ValleyCats' second season as a member of the Frontier League, an official partner league of Major League Baseball, and the team's twentieth season bringing professional baseball and affordable family fun to Upstate New York.

The fun kicks off on May 17, when the ValleyCats return from their opening road trip for their home Opening Day and 20th Season Kickoff! Later on in the homestand, a four-legged fan favorite returns with Bark in the Park on May 22. Can't make it? You're in luck! Bark in the Park is back on August 30 for its second installment! Fans can travel to A Galaxy Far Far Away on July 23 and cast spells on August 12 for Wizard Night. Then get ready to trick-or-treat when SouthPaw's Not-So-Scary Halloween returns on August 31. Other fan favorites featured in Friday's announcement include Italian Night (August 5), Scout Night (August 13), and NFL Night (August 14).

The Frontier League typically does not play games on Mondays, however the ValleyCats were able to work with the league to continue the long-standing tradition of baseball at "the Joe" on the 4th of July. The 'Cats will host the Ottawa Titans in a rare Monday game to celebrate Independence Day.

The 'Cats will be celebrating their 20-season history every Thursday with Throwback Thursdays (June 2, June 16, June 23, July 7, August 4, August 18, and September 1), and will be celebrating the Capital Region with 518 Days (May 18, May 31, June 2, June 14, and July 5) featuring special deals around the ballpark. The regular season concludes on September 4 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with Fans for Life Night!

Preparations are underway both on and off the field. The team signed two new players, pitcher Olbis Parra and outfielder Andy Sugilio. Parra, the 27-year old right-hander, pitched to a 2.60 ERA with 194 strikeouts over 119 games in the San Francisco Giants organization. Sugilio, the 25-year old switch hitter, hit .283 in 476 career games in the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants organizations.

The team also announced start times for the 2022 season. With the exception of matinee games TBA, weekday games (Monday-Thursday) will start at 6:30 PM, weekend games (Friday & Saturday) will start at 7 PM, and Sunday games will start at 5 PM.

Additional theme nights, and other promotions are coming soon, visit tcvalleycats.com for the latest information regarding the 2022 season. Individual game tickets go on sale March 21 at 10 AM! To book a group outing or ticket plan, visit the team's website or call 518-629-CATS.

