TROY, NY- The Tri-City ValleyCats will take the field at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium as Los Puentes de Tri-City (The Bridges) for three games during the 2020 season, as they join Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n (Fun Cup) campaign.

The cornerstone of MiLB's Es Divertido Ser Un Fan (It's Fun to be A Fan) Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities.

"Whether cheering for their favorite team or playing side-by-side on the field, baseball brings people from all different backgrounds together," said ValleyCats General Manager Matt Callahan. "Given the many varied bridges that span the Hudson River, a defining geographical feature of the Capital Region, Los Puentes celebrates the ability of our great game to connect our communities, cultures, and countries."

The ValleyCats will sport their new identity during three select games at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, complete with a uniquely branded logo and uniform. For more information, and to reserve Los Puentes de Tri-City merchandise, log-on to milb.com/tri-city-valleycats/fans/copa.

This Minor League Baseball campaign had massive success in 2019, paving the way for the 2020 program, including:

- 1.8 million fans attending nearly 400 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n games

- MiLB teams partnering with more than 200 local Hispanic/Latino organizations, donating more than $400,000 in cash and gifts-in-kind to local Hispanic philanthropies

- Nearly 20% higher average attendance per Copa game vs. the average per game attendance

Since launching Es Divertido Ser Un Fan in 2017, Minor League Baseball has continued to reinforce its position as a leader in creativity, innovation and community engagement with its intentional and authentic strategy to engage its U.S. Hispanic fans. In 2018, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n was introduced with 33 teams and grew to 72 teams in 2019. The 2020 campaign adds 22 new teams and identities to MiLB's "comunidades" of Copa de la DiversiÃ³n, plus four rebrands from the previous year.

The ValleyCats would like to thank Capital District Latinos (CDL) for their assistance and insight throughout the transformation to Los Puentes de Tri-City, a culturally-relevant Hispanic persona representing an extension of the team's and community's identity.

