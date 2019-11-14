Introducing Fenomenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades, short season Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays are excited to present FenÃ³menos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson (Hudson Valley Masked Phenoms). This announcement comes in conjunction with Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n".

"We are excited to be one of the 22 new teams joining the Copa de la DiversiÃ³n Program in 2020," said Steve Gliner, President/General Manager of the Hudson Valley Renegades. "Today we reveal our Copa brand identity, and we are looking forward to revealing more about our plans for this program during the 2020 season in the coming months."

"FenÃ³menos Enmascarados," which directly translates to "Masked Phenoms," celebrates the rich blend of Hispanic cultures throughout the Hudson Valley. In celebration of the Lucha Libre culture, the Renegades staff are striving to provide our fans a blend of fighting spirit and showmanship at the ballpark.

The Renegades ReTail Stores both online and at Dutchess Stadium will feature an entire FenÃ³menos Enmascarados collection. Check back soon for details and opportunities to purchase this exciting new brand, and look for the dates to the select Copa themed games during the 2020 season.

Copa de la DiversiÃ³n is Minor League Baseball's annual event series featuring 92 teams, including 22 new teams and identities, plus four rebrands from the previous year. The program is designed to help participating teams authentically connect with their LatinX communities. The 2019 season saw 72 teams transform their brands to join in Copa's mission to authentically connect MiLB teams with their diverse communities and embrace and celebrate the culture and values that resonate most with LatinX fans locally and nationwide.

