ValleyCats to Host Open Tryout on May 7th

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will host an open tryout at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Friday, May 7th. Players from the Capital Region and beyond will have the opportunity to compete for a chance to join the team in spring training, which starts on May 13th. The workout will begin at 9:00 AM and is expected to last approximately two hours.

Check-in will begin at 8:00 AM at the stadium's main gate with free parking available in the lots adjacent to the stadium. Players must be at least 18 years old to participate and will be subject to health screenings as well as social distancing protocols. The registration fee is $50.00 and interested players are required to register in advance by completing this form: https://www.milb.com/tri-city-valleycats/team/opentryouts

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium is located on the campus of Hudson Valley Community College at 80 Vandenburgh Ave in Troy, NY. The field is a natural surface and players are responsible for bringing their own baseball equipment.

ValleyCats Field Manager, Pete Incaviglia, will run the workout in preparation for his first season with the team. He brings over 35 years of experience in professional baseball, including a twelve-year, playing career in Major League Baseball. Since 2001, Incaviglia has held a variety of coaching and managing positions within professional baseball. This includes championships as a Field Manager in the Atlantic League ('18) and American Association ('15, '11). His coaching experience also includes time in the Detroit Tigers farm system. Incaviglia's most recent tenure was with the Sugar Land Skeeters, formerly of the Atlantic League.

The Tri-City ValleyCats will begin their first season as a member of the Frontier League on Thursday, May 27th with their home opener scheduled for Friday, June 4th. The team expects to have 30 participants in camp for spring training with the final roster cut down to 24 players.

The 2021 Frontier League Tryout Camp will be held the following week at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio, home of the Lake Erie Crushers. Players who would like to attend both tryouts are encouraged to do so. The registration form for May 10th - 11th in Avon can be found on www.frontierleague.com or at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-frontier-league-tryout-camp-and-draft-tickets-143310614907?affëdsoporgprofile

