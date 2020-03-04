ValleyCats to Host Anthem Auditions on April 4th

March 4, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release





TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will be holding their 10th Annual National Anthem auditions on Saturday, April 4 at Crossgates from 10:00am to 12:00pm. Selected finalists will participate in an online fan vote, with the top vote recipient having the opportunity to sing at a premier ValleyCats game at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium this summer, in front of an expected crowd of over 5,000 fans.

Hosted by Jaime Roberts heard weekday mornings from 6am - 10am on 98.3 TRY, the auditions will take place on the lower level near Lord & Taylor. Registration will begin promptly at 9:30am and auditions will be conducted on a first-come, first-perform basis. Performances can be sung individually or as a group, and may also be performed on an instrument that does not require power.

A panel of judges will be scoring the performances based on sound quality, stage presence, and song accuracy.

The ValleyCats 2020 home opener is set for Wednesday, June 24 as the 19th season of Minor League Baseball begins at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy.

Season tickets, mini plans and flex vouchers for the ValleyCats' 2020 season are currently available for purchase online at tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS. The ValleyCats are also taking reservations for groups of 20 or more, and individual tickets are set to go on sale March 26, MLB's Opening Day.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.