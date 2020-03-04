Sea Unicorns to Celebrate Pi Day March 13th & 14th

NORWICH, CT - For the sixth consecutive year, the Norwich Sea Unicorns, Class-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are offering a special ticket promotion in celebration of "Pi Day" (after the mathematical constant of 3.14159...This Friday, March 13th between 9 am and 6 pm as well as on Pi Day, Saturday, March 14th between 10 am and 2 pm, the Dodd Stadium Box Office (in person, by phone and online at goseaunicorns.com) will sell 2020 Opening Night reserved tickets for the special discounted price of $3.14. Opening Night for the Sea Unicorns' inaugural 2020 season is set for Sunday, June 21st as they take on the Tri-City ValleyCats (Houston Astros affiliate) at 7:05 pm with fireworks after the game!

This special offer will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase an individual game ticket for the first home game in Sea Unicorns history. Individual game tickets for all 38 home games will go on sale later in March. "Opening Night in 2020 will be a special night as we kick off the first season of Sea Unicorns baseball," said Sea Unicorns General Manager Dave Schermerhorn. "This Pi Day promotion has been tremendously successfully over the previous five years and allows us to say THANK YOU to our fans as another long winter comes to an end, signaling the start of baseball season".

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can visit the Dodd Stadium Box Office, purchase tickets over the phone by calling (860) 887-7962, or visit goseaunicorns.com to buy online beginning March 13th at 9 am.

The Norwich Sea Unicorns are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2020 season memberships for "The Captains Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are now on sale! The 2020 season at Dodd Stadium kicks off on Sunday, June 21st at 7:05 pm with fireworks after the game. The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person or by calling 860-887-7962.

