ValleyCats to Host 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game on July 16th

November 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball, and the Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce that the 2025 All-Star Game will be played at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The Midsummer Classic will take place on Wednesday, July 16 th at "The Joe", and will feature a Home Run Derby immediately before the Frontier League's 32 nd All-Star Game. Players, team representatives, and fans will visit New York's Capital Region and surrounding areas for the multi-day event lasting from July 14 th -17 th.

"We are excited to bring the Frontier League's premier event to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in 2025," said Frontier League Commissioner Steve Tahsler. "Since they joined the Frontier League for the 2021 season, the ValleyCats have been one of our top organizations. We look forward to showcasing the Capital Region to players, staff, and fans throughout the league."

There will be a special, one-day only, pre-sale to purchase All-Star Game tickets on Thursday, November 14 th starting at $13 per person. The sale will begin at 10:00 AM and end at midnight with tickets available at www.tcvalleycats.com. Fans can also purchase tickets over the phone at 518-629-CATS and at the Box Office from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM. The next time fans will be able to buy individual game tickets will be on Major League Baseball's Opening Day on March 27 th.

13 Frontier League All-Stars have gone on to play in Major League Baseball and the pipeline continues to grow as 2024 Lake Erie Crushers All-Star, Trevor Kuncl, was signed by the Cincinnati Reds this offseason.

"We are thrilled to welcome the top talent from across the Frontier League to "The Joe" for the 2025 All-Star Game," said ValleyCats Vice President & General Manager, Matt Callahan. "This is a great opportunity for our hometown fans to enjoy some outstanding baseball and we are excited to host the many visitors coming to enjoy the festivities here in the Capital Region."

Former Frontier League All-Stars for the 'Cats have included 2022 MVP Brantley Bell, Oscar Campos, Cito Culver, Pavin Parks, Brad Zunica, and ex-Major Leaguer Reymin Guduan. Tri-City hosted the New York-Penn League Midsummer Classic in 2008 and 2017, and drew more than 12,000 fans between the two games. Previous ValleyCats All-Stars turned big leaguers include 2009 ValleyCat batting champion J.D. Martinez, Taylor Jones, and J.J. Matijevic.

The ValleyCats have unveiled their 2025 All-Star Game logo as well. The logo was designed by NOVUS Clothing Company and is derived from the team's primary logo. This design also features the front of Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, the only building the 'Cats have called home since 2002. This new logo will be featured on the game uniforms and in a special line of merchandise which will debut at a later date.

In addition to the special pre-sale on November 14th, All-Star Game tickets are available as part of mini-plan and season ticket packages. Group tickets and luxury suites are also available to book now for the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game. Contact a ValleyCats representative for more information on ticket plans, group outings, or sponsorship opportunities for the Midsummer Classic. The front office can be reached via email at info@tcvalleycats.com, over the phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in person from 10 AM - 5 PM from Monday to Friday at "The Joe".

