Otters Reveal Branding for 30th Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to kick off the 30th year of Otters baseball in 2025 and are pleased to reveal their 30th Season branding.

For 30 years, Otters baseball has been a special piece of Evansville history. From Frontier League titles in 2006 and 2016 to hosting the Frontier League's All-Star Festivities in 2006 to setting a Bosse Field attendance record of 8,253 in 2013, the Otters have had a major hand in forging Evansville and Frontier League history.

The Otters came to Evansville in 1995, relocating from Lancaster, Ohio, where they took the field as the Lancaster Scouts in 1993 and 1994. The Scouts were one of the league's original members in the 1993 season.

The Otters took to Bosse Field in Evansville for the first time on June 15, 1995, just two days shy of the 80th anniversary of Bosse Field's inaugural game back in 1915. From there, the Otters have gone on to win 1,315 games, the most by a single club in Frontier League history.

While 2025 marks the 31st year since the team moved to Evansville, because of the cancelled 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Otters are looking forward to celebrating 2025 as the 30th season in team history.

The Evansville Otters are excited to welcome fans back to Bosse Field in 2025 for the 30th season of Otters baseball! More information on the upcoming season schedule is available here.

