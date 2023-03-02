ValleyCats Sign WBC Participant OF Juan Diego Montes

TROY, NY - For the second straight day, the ValleyCats added four players to their active roster as preparations for the 2023 seasons have increased at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. On Thursday, the team announced the signings of OF Juan Diego Montes, RHP Gabriel Jaramillo, C Cale Jones, and OF Aaron Beck.

Juan Diego Montes, a 27-year-old outfielder born in Guatemala City, Guatemala was signed by the Baltimore Orioles in 2013. In 2019, Montes appeared in 14 games for the Aberdeen Ironbirds in the New York-Penn League. Following his 2019 release from the Baltimore Orioles organization, Montes played professional baseball in Nicaragua, before joining the Pecos League in 2022. After a career year in 2022 for the Roswell Invaders, Montes was named the Pecos League's Mountain Division's Hitter of the Year. In 43 games, Montes tallied a .405 average with 47 runs batted in. Montes was selected to represent Nicaragua in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Team Nicaragua kicks off their World Baseball Classic schedule against Puerto Rico on Saturday, March 11th at 12 PM EST at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

The 'Cats added pitching depth with the addition of former Chicago Cubs farmhand RHP Gabriel Jaramillo. Used exclusively as a reliever throughout his affiliated career, Jaramillo was signed by the Cubs in 2018, and reached High-A South Bend before his release. In 4 seasons and 46 appearances as a member of the Cubs' farm system, Jaramillo went 5-4 with a 3.11 ERA.

In additional moves, the ValleyCats signed two rookies, OF Aaron Beck and C Cale Jones. Beck is a recent graduate of Indiana State University, where he was named a member of the 2022 Perfect Game MVC Baseball Preseason All-Conference Team. Jones, a catcher at Trinity Baptist College, may also be considered as a pitcher during the team's preseason workouts.

