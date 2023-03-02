Otters Reveal 2023 Promotional Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to announce the promotion schedule for the 2023 regular season.

Things kick off at Bosse Field on Opening Night presented by Signarama on May 12 against the reigning West Division Champion Washington Wild Things.

The first batch of weekly promotions kick off on May 16 as the Otters begin six straight games against Canadian teams. This season's weekly promotions include:

Tuesday: Fifth Third Family Night

Wednesday: Senior Connection Wednesday

Thursday: Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

The Otters have two jersey auctions planned for the 2023 season including one on A League of Their Own Night and "E" is for Everyone Night.

Keep an eye out as promotions will be added in the coming weeks.

Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2023 season. Group and single-game tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

