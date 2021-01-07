ValleyCats Set to Join the Frontier League for 2021

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats organization is excited to announce that it has reached an agreement to become the 16th member of the Frontier League, the largest and longest running independent professional baseball league. The Frontier League is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and annually moves the most players into Major League Baseball organizations from any independent league.

This agreement will allow the ValleyCats to maintain professional baseball in the Capital Region after the team recently learned that they would not be offered a Player Development License to remain in affiliated baseball. The team looks forward to bringing their strong operational-reputation and first-class facilities to the Frontier League. With 80+ former ValleyCats reaching Major League Baseball, 8 division titles, 3 New York-Penn League championships, and a history of solid and loyal fan support, the team has a consistent track record of success both on the field and in the stands.

"We are excited to join the Frontier League and eager to start this new chapter in ValleyCats baseball. We feel that this opportunity is the best fit for our fans, franchise, and facility as we look to the future," said ValleyCats President, Rick Murphy. "We would also like to thank Commissioner Bill Lee, the entire leadership of the Frontier League, and the fifteen other teams for welcoming us as new members."

The Frontier League plays a 96 game schedule which will include 48 home games for the ValleyCats at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The league features 16 clubs stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The season is set to begin in mid-May with a complete schedule to be announced in the near future. Located in Pomona, NY, the New York Boulders will be the closest geographical team at just over 120 miles away.

Frontier League Commissioner Bill Lee says, "We are honored and excited to welcome the Tri-City ValleyCats to our League. They enjoy a tremendous reputation in professional baseball for their strong ownership and exemplary management. The ValleyCats also have a great fan base. We are anxious for their fans to see Frontier League baseball. 2021 could not start better for the Frontier League than to have the ValleyCats join our family."

In looking ahead, the Tri-City ValleyCats are committed to maintaining the same fan experience while fielding a competitive team on the field. As always, the ValleyCats philosophy and mission remains the same: "To develop fans for life by creating an experience that is affordable, fun, and entertaining, while in a safe and clean environment."

"We are grateful for the continued support of our fans, partners, and the Capital Region community as a whole," added ValleyCats General Manager, Matt Callahan. "We are thrilled to share this news and look forward to opening the gates for the start of the Frontier League season this spring."

The ValleyCats will maintain their strong relationship with Hudson Valley Community College and will continue to call Joseph L. Bruno Stadium home. The stadium was built on Hudson Valley's campus in 2001 and will continue to host professional baseball with the transition to the Frontier League.

"We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the ValleyCats and support the team as it joins the Frontier League. Since 2002, thousands of fans have enjoyed professional baseball here on campus thanks to the ValleyCats, and in return, the team has given back to Capital Region communities in so many ways. We're excited that those traditions will continue as the 'Cats begin a new chapter," said Hudson Valley Community College President Roger Ramsammy.

Information on new mini-plans and season ticket packages for 2021 is available at www.tcvalleycats.com or by contacting the team's Ticket Operations & Sales Manager, Jessica Guido, at jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com. The team and league are also inviting media members to participate in a press conference via Zoom on Thursday, January 7th at 3:00 PM (EST). Please register at the following link by 2:00 PM (EST) or by emailing jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com to receive access: http://bit.ly/3orXUsL.

