ValleyCats Name Jessica Guido Assistant General Manager

TROY, NY - On Tuesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced that they have named Jessica Guido their next Assistant General Manager.

"Jessica Guido has been an integral part of the ValleyCats organization since she joined the team in 2011. She has fostered many great relationships with our fans and consistently makes a positive impact on the ballpark experience" said ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager Matt Callahan. "This is a well-deserved opportunity and we are excited for Jess to become our next Assistant General Manager."

A native of Wilmington, Delaware, Jessica moved to New York's Capital Region to join the ValleyCats' staff as the Box Office Manager in 2011. In 2017, Guido was promoted to Ticket Sales and Operations Manager. The 2023 season will mark her thirteenth season with the team. Jessica currently resides in Mechanicville with her husband Joe and dog Bocker.

"I am excited for this opportunity to continue to grow within the ValleyCats organization," said ValleyCats Assistant General Manager Jessica Guido. "I have some big shoes to fill, but I am looking forward to the new challenges and the season ahead in this new role."

Former ValleyCats Assistant General Manager Michelle Skinner departed from the organization after being named the newest General Manager of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The ValleyCats will miss Michelle after a long and successful tenure in the Capital Region, but are thrilled to see everything she accomplishes with this new opportunity.

Preparations for season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment in New York's Capital Region are underway at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 2023 individual game tickets go on sale at 10 AM EST on Thursday, March 30th. You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by booking a 2023 season ticket plan or group outing!For more information, log on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS.

