ValleyCats Drop Series and Slugfest to Jackals

August 6, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (45-27) flexed their muscles on Sunday, but ultimately fell 16-12 to the New Jersey Jackals (45-26) at Hinchliffe Stadium.

New Jersey scored all 16 runs off 'Cats starter Elijah Gill in the first four frames. It was the most runs allowed against an opposing team this season, and the Jackals hit a season-high six homers with three from James Nelson. Alex Torel, Keon Barnum, and Rusber Estrada all went yard as well.

The ValleyCats got on the board in the fourth. Oscar Campos doubled off Jorge Tavarez. Aaron Altherr then singled, and stole second. Ian Walters ripped a two-run single to cut the deficit to 14-2.

Tri-City tacked on five runs in the fifth. Lamar Briggs reached on an error from Ti'Quan Forbes. Juan Kelly singled, and Briggs went to second. Campos singled in a run, and Jakob Goldfarb walked before Altherr cranked the 'Cats third grand slam of the season to cut the deficit to 16-7. It was Altherr's third long ball in the last two days, and his 12th of the year.

Tri-City added a run in the seventh. Campos singled off Yuhi Sako, and Goldfarb was hit by a pitch. Walters walked to load the bases, and Tanner Smith poked an RBI single to make it a 16-8 affair.

The ValleyCats picked up three runs off Lance Lusk in the eighth. Briggs and Campos singled before Jaxon Hallmark brought in a run with a double. Walters collected his second two-run single of the afternoon to trim the deficit to 16-11.

Tri-City acquired its final run in the ninth off Dazon Cole. Briggs was hit by a pitch, and Kelly laced the ValleyCats' third triple of the 2023 campaign to make it a 16-12 contest.

Tavarez (4-0) earned the win. He tossed five frames, giving up seven runs, six earned on seven hits, walking three, and striking out six.

Gill (7-3) received the loss. He pitched four innings, allowing 16 runs on 11 hits, walking seven, and striking out four.

There were a lot of positive takeaways in the loss. Walters and Altherr joined Trey Hair and Robbie Merced as the four Tri-City players this year with two four-plus RBI games. Meanwhile, Campos is the second ValleyCat along with Cito Culver to have multiple four-hit efforts during the 2023 campaign. The bullpen also excelled today. Elliot Carney, Tanner Propst, and Caden O'Brien combined for four scoreless frames in relief.

Tri City has a day off tomorrow before traveling on the road to New York to face the Boulders at Clover Stadium for a three-game series, starting on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM.

FINAL | NEW JERSEY 16 | TRI-CITY 12

W: Jorge Tavarez (4-0)

L: Elijah Gill (7-3)

Time of Game: 2:49

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues on August 8-10 in a three-game road trip against the New York Boulders. Tri-City then returns to "The Joe" for a three-game set on August 11-13 against the Jackals.You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.