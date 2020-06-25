ValleyCats Announce Start of Annual 4 in 24 Project

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and their partners, BlueShield of Northeastern New York and Hannaford Supermarkets, are set to renovate four youth ball fields during the 10th Annual '4 in 24' youth field renovation project. Renovations of the fields were put on hold back in April due to COVID-19. Despite the setback, the ValleyCats are excited to announce the recipients and move forward with a plan to renovate the fields while following NYS and CDC guidelines.

The four leagues to be renovated this year are Lansingburgh Little League, Red Storm Baseball in Stillwater, Shatford Little League, and the City of Watervliet softball field. The project will be focused primarily on the infield surface, with the mission to allow for a safe place to learn and play ball.

The scope of this project includes laying brand new sod, grading and raking the baselines, rebuilding the pitcher's mound and home plate areas, installing a new pitching rubber, home plate, bases, and more.

"With youth sports beginning to reopen across the region, we are thrilled to be moving forward with this project" said ValleyCats GM, Matt Callahan. "The need to support our youth by encouraging safe outdoor activity is more important now than ever. Although the pandemic has changed the look and timeline of this project, we are committed to restoring these fields."

"Each year for the past ten years, BlueShield employees alongside volunteers from the Tri-City ValleyCats and Hannaford Supermarkets have rolled up their sleeves to renovate four little league fields throughout the Capital Region in just 24 hours," said Keith Dolan, Regional Executive, BlueShield of Northeastern New York. "Although this year looks different as we continue to practice social distancing, BlueShield is as proud as ever to be part of this amazing initiative that provides children in our community with safe spaces to stay active and healthy."

Both longtime supporters and of the '4 in 24' project, Hannaford and BlueShield make these renovations possible through the aid of necessary monetary resources, and the volunteer efforts of their staff. Community Relations Specialist, Brian Fabre, from Hannaford and Regional Executive, Keith Dolan, from BlueShield of Northeastern New York, will be available for remote video calls on Tuesday as the volunteers on site will be limited.

"Now more than ever, Hannaford is thrilled to support a project that keeps our community's youngest members active and outdoors this summer," said Hannaford Supermarkets Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre. "We are pleased to continue this partnership with the ValleyCats and BlueShield as we provide local ball players with not only improved facilities, but also the opportunity to grow as individuals and members of a team."

The renovations will begin on Tuesday, June 30th, at the Red Storm baseball field. The field address is 33 East St. Mechanicville, NY 12118. The work on Tuesday will begin around 8:00 AM and last throughout the day. The project will be spread out over multiple days with a reduced number of volunteers at each field to ensure social distancing guidelines and proper safety protocols are followed. The schedule and location for the next phase of field renovations will be announced in the coming weeks with a celebration of the work to be scheduled in the fall.

The efforts are also supported by Admar Construction Equipment, Brightview, Profile Products / Turface Athletics, and SiteOne Landscape Supplies. These organizations are contributing some of the necessary equipment and materials. Additional support comes from 'Cats Care, the ValleyCats' arm of the New York-Penn League Charitable Foundation.

