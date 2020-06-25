Renegades to Host Multiple Instructional Sport Summer Camps for Kids

June 25, 2020 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The months of July and August and summer camps have always been synonymous with one another, and the Hudson Valley Renegades are ready to bring a fun and exciting slate of day camps to residents of the entire region. The Renegades will be hosting a full schedule of sports camps at Dutchess Stadium this summer, including baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer themes.

"With a number of camps in the area not operating and with NYS allowing camps to open, we felt compelled to find a way to host even more camps than we would in a traditional summer. We know that kids have been at home for several months and are looking to enjoy the summer months outside. We have a great venue here at Dutchess Stadium and our staff has put together a tremendous schedule of camps for the next two months," said Steve Gliner President & General Manager of the Renegades.

The Full Camp Schedule is as follows:

July 6 - July 9 Classic Baseball Camp

July 13 - July 17 Advanced Baseball Camp

August 3 - August 4 Softball Prospect Clinics

August 10 - August 12 Baseball Pitchers & Hitters Camp

August 17 - August 20 Lacrosse Camp

August 24 - August 27 Soccer Camp

Classic and Advanced Baseball, Lacrosse & Soccer Camps will run Monday through Thursday from 10:00am-4:00pm. Fridays will act as a make-up date if weather affects one of the originally scheduled camp days. Baseball Pitchers & Hitters Camp will be hosted in two sessions per day, Pitchers Camp from 10:00am-1:00pm and Hitters Camp from 2:00pm-5:00pm. All campers will receive a camp t-shirt, Renegades hat, four tickets to the 2021 season and will be provided lunch each day. Softball Prospect Clinics are single day clinics for softball players part of the 2021-2025 graduating classes; clinics will max out at 36 participants per day and operate from 9:00am-4:00pm.

Throughout each camp, the Renegades will take extra precautions to address the safety of their campers by following the health and specific camp guidelines set forth by New York State, the CDC and the Department of Health.

"The health and safety of campers, their families and our staff are of the utmost importance. We have limited the number of participants per camp, adjusted the traditional camp structure and put protocols in place to ensure the cleanliness of our facilities," Gliner said.

To learn more about the Renegades summer sports camps and to register, please visit www.renegadesbaseballcamps.com. Additional questions can be answered by calling the Renegades Office at (845) 838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.