ValleyCats Announce 2023 Ticket on Sale Date Community Initiative

March 29, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Wednesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced a community initiative connected to the first day that 2023 individual game tickets are on sale, and the team's Opening Day Open House. If the ValleyCats sell 1,000 tickets by the time the clock strikes midnight and the calendar turns to March 31st, the team will donate $2100, a nod to the team's 21st season as the Capital Region's team, to a combination of non-profit organizations in the Capital Region.

"We want to extend a thank you to the community that has supported us for 21 seasons of professional baseball in the Capital Region," said ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager Matt Callahan. "With individual tickets going on sale Thursday, it's a sure sign that spring is here and May 12th will be here before we know it."

The ValleyCats will be announcing the final phase of their 2023 promotional schedule tomorrow morning (March 30th) ahead of their Opening Day Open House and the launch of 2023 individual game tickets. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase on March 30th at 10 AM EST online at tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in-person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

