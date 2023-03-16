ValleyCats Announce 2023 Bobbleheads

TROY, NY - On Thursday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced their 2023 bobblehead giveaways. Tri-City's beloved mascot, SouthPaw, and standout starting pitcher Kumar Rocker are the newest members of the ValleyCats' bobblehead family. Past bobblehead giveaways at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium have included the Capital Region Heritage Series featuring former 'Cats Jose Altuve, George Springer, J.D. Martinez, Kike Hernandez, and Joe Musgrove, as well as former Albany-Colonie Yankees Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada. Other fun bobbleheads have included Jimi Hendrix, Uncle Sam, Michelle Obama, local news personalities Steve Caporizzo and Liz Bishop, as well as Capital Region product and 2021 World Series champ Ian Anderson.

Kumar Rocker has yet another accolade to add to an already stellar reumé. The 23-year-old is set to become the newest member of the ValleyCats' bobblehead family when he is immortalized in bobblehead form for the first time. Rocker signed with the ValleyCats in May of 2022 in preparation for the MLB draft, before debuting for the team at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on June 4th. In 5 starts for the 'Cats, the star right-hander tallied a 1.35 ERA in 20 innings pitched with 32 strikeouts, 4 walks, 11 hits, 3 earned runs, and a 14.40 K/9. Rocker earned the first professional win of his career in his final outing for the ValleyCats on July 1, spinning 5 dominant innings, allowing 2 hits, striking out 7, walking 1, and not allowing an earned run. Rocker was selected third overall in the MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers, and is set to join the same organization that ValleyCats skipper Pete Incaviglia made his MLB debut with. Kumar, went 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA in 42 appearances (39 starts) over three seasons at Vanderbilt University, including a 19-strikeout no-hitter in the 2019 NCAA Super Regional against Duke. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Wednesday, June 28th, will receive a bobblehead courtesy of Sunkist.

After being immortalized as one of the first ValleyCats bobbleheads in 2006, SouthPaw is set to become the first-ever two-time ValleyCats bobblehead subject. The bobblehead will feature a familiar sight to 'Cats fans who have watched the team battle back in the late innings at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium: SouthPaw with his cowbell. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Tuesday, August 22nd, will receive a bobblehead courtesy of American National Insurance Company.

Today only, as the ValleyCats continue their "17 Days of Luck" promotion, fans can purchase a guaranteed bobblehead package for just $20. The package not only guarantees fans a bobblehead, but also guarantees one premium ticket to that night's game. A limited number of these packages are available on a first come, first serve basis for each giveaway night. To purchase a guaranteed package, visit http://bit.ly/3Jk5fq2 and enter the promo code at checkout. For June 28th, the promo code is: ROCKER. For August 22nd, the promo code is: SOUTHPAW. Fans who purchase these packages today will be entered to win a copy of Home Plate Central News, the Official Gameday Publication of the Tri-City ValleyCats, signed by Kumar Rocker and a plush SouthPaw doll. Guaranteed bobbleheads will have no effect on the quantity of bobbleheads available to fans at the gate on the night of the giveaway.

Preparations for season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment in New York's Capital Region are underway at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 2023 individual game tickets go on sale at 10 AM EST on Thursday, March 30th. You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by booking a 2023 season ticket plan or group outing! For more information, log on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS.

