ValleyCats 2B & Frontier League MVP Brantley Bell Signed by San Diego Padres

December 19, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release









Tri-City ValleyCats second baseman Brantley Bell

(Tri-City ValleyCats, Credit: Gregory Fisher) Tri-City ValleyCats second baseman Brantley Bell(Tri-City ValleyCats, Credit: Gregory Fisher)

TROY, NY - On Monday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced that 2B Brantley Bell's contract has been purchased by the San Diego Padres organization. Bell, a 28-year-old infielder from Phoenix, Arizona, is coming off of a career year with the Tri-City ValleyCats in which he was named a Frontier League All-Star, captured the league's batting title, and on September 1 was awarded the Frontier League's Most Valuable Player Award. In his first and only season with the ValleyCats, Bell tallied a .368 AVG, with 24 HR, 81 RBI, and 92 R. The 2022 Frontier League MVP departs Joseph L. Bruno Stadium having torn up the franchise's record book in a single-season. Bell is now the franchise record holder for: hits (138, single-season), total bases (246, single-season), doubles (30, single-season and career), runs scored (92, single-season), stolen bases (32, single-season), and longest hitting streak (29 games).

After being drafted in the 11th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds out of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, Bell spent six seasons in the Reds' farm system, reaching as high as Triple-A Louisville in 2021 before becoming a free agent the following offseason. Bell signed with the ValleyCats in the winter of 2022 His experience in the Reds organization, paired with his baseball IQ and overall passion for the game allowed him to provide a veteran presence in the clubhouse, dugout, and on the field. From his first day donning a ValleyCats uniform, until his last, Bell was a clear-cut leader, dedicated to his coaches, teammates, and the ValleyCats' fans. " Brantley Bell is an outstanding player and person," said ValleyCats Vice President and General Manager Matt Callahan. "He was a leader in our clubhouse who set a tone for our team and elevated his teammates on a daily basis. Brantley worked extremely hard to earn this well-deserved opportunity and the ValleyCats are thrilled to see him continue his journey towards the big leagues. We wish him the very best with the Padres organization."

Preparations for season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball are underway at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Prepare for the holidays, and Opening Day, with the gift of ValleyCats baseball. Season tickets and mini plans are ON SALE NOW! For more information, log on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.