Valkyries Forward Kayla Thornton a 'Defensive Specialist' and 2024 WNBA Champion

December 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

When the Golden State Valkyries drafted forward Kayla Thornton in the Dec. 6 expansion draft, they added a defensive difference-maker and key contributor from the reigning WNBA champions (New York Liberty). Thornton averaged a double-double in her senior season at the University of Texas at El Paso (19.5 PPG, 10.1 RPG), becoming the first player in school history to accomplish that feat. Despite being undrafted out of college, she grinded her way to the league through various stints overseas.

"I was cut twice early in my career and it was heartbreaking for me," Thornton said. "When I set my mind on anything, I normally achieve it, so to be there on the biggest stage and have it taken away was very hard. My mom would remind me that whenever a door closes, God will always open another one."

Thornton joins the Valkyries as their longest-tenured WNBA player with nine years of experience. In her most recent season, she averaged the second-most playoff minutes off the bench for the Liberty during their championship run. It marked her second consecutive trip to the finals and her first title. She'll bring that veteran championship experience to Golden State.

"Championship experience," Head Coach Natalie Nakase said for what Thornton adds to the Valkyries. "She played crucial minutes in the Finals and that to me is priceless. She steps up when her name is called."

Nakase also praised Thornton's defense, referring to her as a specialist on that end of the floor. General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin, who previously served as the assistant general manager for the New York Liberty, echoed those sentiments.

"When Coach Natalie explained to me the type of athlete that she's looking for both on and off the court, K.T.[Thornton] is who came to mind, right away," Nyanin said. "She is a defensive specialist. She has grown her game to be able to shoot the three. She's a ball of energy, a vet. She knows how to bring people together and I'm really excited."

Thornton is revered throughout the league for her defensive tenacity and her new teammate, Kate Martin, much prefers being on her side.

"I'm definitely more excited about being teammates with her now than opponents," Martin said. "She's a force to be reckoned with. She plays really good defense and is a killer shooter from the corners. She is a really good player and I'm looking forward to being on the same side as her."

