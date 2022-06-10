Valerio's Career Night Spurs Shuckers' Comeback

BILOXI, MS - Behind a career night from Felix Valerio, the Biloxi Shuckers (25-28) stormed back for a 14-10 win over the Tennessee Smokies (31-24) on Friday night at MGM Park.

For a second straight night, the Smokies put up a crooked number in the first, plating four runs to go up 4-0. Biloxi had an immediate response when Thomas Dillard walked with two outs and Valerio launched a two-run blast to left, his eighth of the year, pulling Biloxi within a pair of runs at 4-2.

Tennessee scored another two runs in the top of the third to move back in front 6-2, but again the Shuckers replied in the home half of the third. Noah Campbell started the frame with a solo homer to left, his second of the year, to make it 6-3. Joey Wiemer walked with two outs and stole second and third base before Dillard worked his second walk of the night, bringing up Valerio, who drove in a run on a groundout. Jakson Reetz singled and Tristen Lutz doubled to plate another run and draw the Shuckers within one at 6-5.

A three-run homer from Alexander Canario ballooned the Smokies advantage to 9-5 in the fifth, but a sac fly from Valerio countered to keep the deficit at three. Matt Mervis' solo home run in the top of the sixth scored the final run of the night for the Smokies and widened their lead to 10-6.

Biloxi rallied to take the lead in the home half of the sixth. Cam Devanney singled and was replaced by Gabe Holt on a fielder's choice in front of a Campbell walk, putting two men on base. A wild pitch from RHP Peyton Remy (3-2) moved the runners into scoring position and Sal Frelick's two-RBI single to center brought in both runners, pulling Biloxi within two runs. Wiemer singled to third and Valerio gave the Shuckers the lead with a three-run homer to left, his second of the night, pushing Biloxi ahead 11-10.

RHP J.T. Hintzen (W, 4-3) tossed a scoreless top of the seventh, finishing off three innings out of the bullpen for the right-hander. RHP Kent Hasler (H,1) covered the eighth with a scoreless inning, and the Shuckers tagged on three more in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double from Valerio and a two-RBI single from Lutz. Valerio finished the night by going 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and a career high 8 RBI.

With the series tied at two games each, the Shuckers and Smokies square off again on Saturday night at MGM Park. LHP Nick Bennett (2-4, 5.06) gets the starting nod for Biloxi against Tennessee RHP Javier Assad (2-1, 2.68) for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

