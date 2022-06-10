Shuster Logs Sixth Quality Start of Season, M-Braves Suffer 3-2 Loss to Trash Pandas

MADISON, AL - LHP Jared Shuster tossed six innings of two-run ball in his sixth quality start of the season, but the Mississippi Braves (26-29) suffered a 3-2 loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (32-23) on Friday night at Toyota Field.

The series is even at two games apiece with two games to go.

Shuster gave up four hits and no walks with four strikeouts. He is now 4-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 11 starts. Atlanta's No. 9 prospect has 14 walks to 61 strikeouts over 56 2/3 innings.

Rocket City scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead in the first.

Down 2-0 in the fifth, CJ Alexander blasted a solo home run to straightaway center to make it 2-1. The homer was his 11th of the season, tying him for sixth in the Southern League.

Riley Delgado went 2-for-4 with a double, his 12th multi-hit game of the season. Delgado is batting .309, which is fifth in the Southern League.

RHP Indigo Diaz struck out two in a scoreless inning. Diaz struck out eight of the last nine batters he faced over three appearances. Atlanta's No. 14 prospect has a 3.48 ERA over 20 2/3 innings.

The M-Braves trailed 3-1 heading into the ninth. Justin Dean drove a single to left field to lead off the inning. After back-to-back strikeouts, Alexander lined a base hit to right field to score Dean and make it 3-2. However, Aaron Whitefield threw out Alexander as he tried to stretch for second base to end the game.

Alexander finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. The third baseman is hitting .268 with 11 homers and 27 RBI in 43 games.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday at Toyota Field. RHP Alan Rangel (2-1, 4.32) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Coleman Crow (3-2, 3.52) for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

