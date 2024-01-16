Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams Now on Sale

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Crank up the sizzle on Valentine's Day this year! The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams! Fans can choose their favorite pork racer - Chris P. Bacon, Barbie-Q, Diggity or Hambone - and on Tuesday, February 13 or Wednesday, February 14, they will travel anywhere in the Lehigh Valley to deliver roses, chocolates and other IronPigs goodies.

Each Pork-O-Gram delivery includes a visit from your chosen Pork Racer (based on availability) along with the following:

Dozen roses courtesy of Rich Mar Florist. Add Chocolates for an additional $10.

Pork Race Plush Toy of your Pork Racer Deliverer

IronPigs adjustable cap

(2) IronPigs ticket vouchers

$10 gift card to the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park

For $125, these gifts will be delivered to your loved one by your chosen Pork Racer. For $135 your valentine receives all the above plus chocolates. Fans can order their Pork-O-Grams.

Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams are restricted to Lehigh and Northampton counties or within a 25-mile radius of Coca-Cola Park.

