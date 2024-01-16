Nest and Storm Chasers Announce Annual Writing Sweepstakes

PAPILLION, NE - Today, the Omaha Storm Chasers and Nebraska State Treasurer Tom Briese announced the 22nd annual "Why I Want to Go to College" writing sweepstakes, with entries due Monday, March 11, 2024.

Seventh and eighth grade students are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education. Entries are limited to 750 words and should be sent to Aniya Tate, Omaha Storm Chasers, 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046. Information about the writing sweepstakes is available on the Treasurer's website at www.treasurer.nebraska.gov/csp/.

Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners in seventh and eighth grades who will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) college savings accounts - including $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place. Three winners will be chosen from each of Nebraska's three Congressional districts, and three winners will be chosen from outside Nebraska. Winners will be notified in late March.

Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to the April 28th Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion where they will be recognized during a brief ceremony before the game.

"I'm very excited to kick off this wonderful event. Students will have the opportunity to share their hopes and triumphs while looking forward to the future. Whether from public, private or home school learning environments, we should do everything we can to encourage students who want to continue their educational pursuits. I'm looking forward to meeting the winners and their families at Werner Park in April," Treasurer Briese said.

Families can save for college for their children and grandchildren through NEST 529, the state-sponsored 529 college savings program that allows for tax-free investments and tax-free qualified withdrawals. Nebraska account owners can qualify for up to $10,000 a year in state income tax deductions ($5,000 if married filing separately).

