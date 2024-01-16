IronPigs Hosting Job Fairs on February 1st and February 3rd

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be hosting job fairs on Thursday, February 1st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 3rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Interviews will be held in person. The benefits of working with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs include an engaging workplace, a fun environment, the opportunity to work in sports, and a flexible schedule!

Select departments will be interviewing for seasonal positions including Food & Beverage, Ticketing, Housekeeping, Ushers, Grounds Crew, Game Day Interns, and more. Opportunities to work indoor, outdoor, and part time will be available. These jobs include the opportunity to work up to 75 IronPigs home baseball games as well as other special events taking place at the ballpark between April and September. The IronPigs are also accepting applications from 14-year-old and 15-year-olds for food and beverage positions.

Applicants can apply at any time and are encouraged to provide a resume at the time of the interview. An application can be found online.

For applicants who are unable to interview during the scheduled times from 4-7 p.m. on February 1st and/or 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on February 3rd, please call 610-841-PIGS (7447) or walk-in to get an application and schedule a Zoom or in person interview during the rest of the IronPigs office hours.

