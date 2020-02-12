Valentine's Day Packages and Single-Game Tickets for Homestand #4 Are Now on Sale

February 12, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





Our single-game ticket release continues to roll on as we finish out the Shorebirds home games in the month of May. This 6-game stretch features more stellar promotions and tons of fun with a hat giveaway, Harry Potter night, fireworks, and more promotions that you do not want to miss!

Want to learn more about what's on tap to round out May promotions. Good news! Here is the promotional slate for the Shorebirds fourth homestand:

May 19, 2020 -- It's another "Wag Your Tail Tuesday" presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies where you can bring your favorite pup to the ballpark for the Shorebirds game.

May 20, 2020 -- Join us for the final Field of Dreams Game presented by Chesapeake Health Care with an early 10:35 AM start. Grab the kids and come on over to Perdue Stadium for a little midweek Shorebirds day baseball. It's also a Silver Sluggers Wednesday presented by Peninsula Home Care

May 21, 2020 -- It's the first hat giveaway of the year as the Shorebirds will be giving away our Pink Hat presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc.

May 22, 2020 -- It's Harry Potter Night at Perdue Stadium where we encourage all wizards to join us for a night of fun and to dress up as your favorite character. Also, we will be giving away a Harry Potter Scarf so make sure you get to the stadium early!

May 23, 2020 -- Spend the night with the Shorebirds and catch some of the best fireworks in town with another Q105 Fireworks Night.

May 24, 2020 -- We finish out the fourth homestand with a 2:05 start and another Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday and Kid's Run the Bases after the game presented by Chili's Bar and Grill

To get single-game tickets for the Shorebirds fourth homestand of 2020, please click -- BUY TICKETS NOW!

Please note that all single-game tickets are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY and can be purchased by clicking the button below. Additionally, the delivery for all online ticket purchases prior to March 12th will be Print at Home/Mobile Ticket.

We hope you are as excited for the 2020 Shorebirds season as we are and we can't wait to have you at Arthur W. Perdue stadium this season for another amazing year.

Thank you for your continued support of the Delmarva Shorebirds and see you at the park soon!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.