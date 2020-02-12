Tickets on Sale Now for the 2020 College and High School Schedule at Fluor Field

Greenville, SC - With less than two weeks until the return of baseball to Downtown Greenville, the Greenville Drive are excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for all 2020 college and high school games at Fluor Field.

Highlights of this year's amateur schedule include the return of the First Pitch Invitational, the 2020 Southern Conference Baseball Championship and appearances by some of South Carolina's top high school programs.

"We are thrilled to announce the details of the 2020 College Baseball Series," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "This is a great way for our fans to see a number of talented young players before they become household names in professional baseball, while getting ready for another successful season of Drive baseball."

Tickets for all college games not involving Clemson or South Carolina will be $9, and those tickets are general admission. Tickets for games involving Clemson or South Carolina will be sold at regular tiered pricing ranging from $8-$12. All tickets for high school games at Fluor Field are $7 general admission tickets.

The 2020 slate kicks off with a four-game series between Michigan State and Merrimack from February 21-23. Friday's contest is slated for a 4:00 PM first pitch, followed by a Saturday doubleheader that begins at 1:00 PM. The series concludes on Sunday with a 1:00 PM first pitch.

The First Pitch Invitational runs from Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 1, and four teams will be participating. Michigan State will be joined for the weekend by the Ball State Cardinals, the Kansas Jayhawks and the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Friday's action kicks off at 1:00 PM with Kansas taking on Michigan State, followed by Western Carolina against Ball State at 5:00 PM.

Saturday's tripleheader features Kansas against Ball State in a doubleheader at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM and Michigan State against Western Carolina at 6:00 PM.

The three-day event concludes on Sunday with a 10:00 AM first pitch between Kansas and Western Carolina. Ball State will then face Michigan State at 1:00 PM in the first game of the weekend.

Furman and South Carolina will meet for their annual midweek matchup in Downtown Greenville on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:00 PM.

Michigan State will play its final game in Greenville on Wednesday, March 4, as the Spartans take on the Spartans, those of the USC Upstate variety, with first pitch set for 4:00 PM at Fluor Field.

The first high school games of the 2020 season come to Fluor Field as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, March 14 with some of the top-ranked programs in the state. Game one features AC Flora, the top-ranked 4A program in South Carolina, against Riverside, the No. 10 ranked 5A program in SC, at 1:00 PM. Game two then features Blythewood, the No. 3 5A school in SC, against Mauldin at 3:30 PM.

Fluor Field will host another high school game on Wednesday, March 18 at 6:00 PM as the Greenville Red Raiders face off against the Powdersville Patriots.

Another high school doubleheader will come to Fluor Field on Saturday, March 21. Game one features the Wren Hurricanes against the Lexington Wildcats at 1:00 PM, while game two showcases the Dorman Cavaliers against the TL Hanna Yellow Jackets at 3:30 PM.

Furman and Clemson will return to Fluor Field for a midweek matchup on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:00 PM.

The College Baseball Series concludes with the 2020 Southern Conference Baseball Championship from Tuesday, May 19 through Sunday, May 24. The Mercer Bears defeated the Wofford Terriers on Championship Sunday in 2019 to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Three in-state programs will participate in the tournament - Furman, Wofford and The Citadel Bulldogs - while Mercer will be joined by five other out-of-state programs - the ETSU Bucs, the UNCG Spartans, the Samford Bulldogs, the VMI Keydets and Western Carolina.

