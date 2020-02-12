Greenville Drive Look to Better Engage Fans with StellarAlgo Partnership

Greenville, SC - StellarAlgo and the Greenville Drive of the South Atlantic League and Class A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox are proud to announce a new partnership. The Greenville Drive are using StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform to support their long-term vision of creating a deeper & more meaningful connection with their fans.

"Our organization prides itself on providing family-friendly, affordable entertainment to our community. To continue enhancing what is already a great fan experience, we need to continue to learn more & more about our fans," said Craig Brown, Owner & President of the Greenville Drive and long-time MiLB BIRCO board member. "We were familiar with the value StellarAlgo has been providing other Minor League Baseball teams and were impressed with their hands-on approach and relationship mindset. We're looking forward to working with StellarAlgo to expand our data & information capabilities, allowing us to continue to impact our fans & community year after year."

As organizations focus on better understanding their fans in order to drive engagement and affinity, it can be difficult to unlock valuable fan insights from the data they already collect. StellarAlgo's Customer Data Platform automates impactful insights allowing sales and marketing departments to maximize opportunities to engage with their fans. Using powerful machine learning capabilities, organizations like the Greenville Drive can better segment their outreach efforts while understanding how campaigns are performing and why. This knowledge also allows them to better nurture and connect with season ticket members, growing current relationships as they bring new fans to the ballpark.

"We're excited to partner with such a respected team in Minor League Baseball," said Vince Ircandia, CEO of StellarAlgo. " Our team is very pleased to provide the Greenville Drive with a platform and partnership which will allow them to connect on a more personalized level with their fans. Their goals are very much in line with our belief that timely and actionable data insights create the personalized experiences that help to build lifelong fan relationships."

StellarAlgo's customer data platform uses machine-learning technology to enable live audience organizations to gain valuable insights and thorough understanding of their fan universe. The platform's predictive capabilities allow organizations to understand customer propensities for products and events while also unlocking the why behind conversion. StellarAlgo works with major and minor league sports franchises along with live annual events, concerts, museums and more.

