Tickets on Sale Soon for University of South Carolina v. USC Upstate

February 12, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of San Francisco Giants, in partnership with the University of South Carolina (Southeastern Conference), will begin selling tickets to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21, for the Gamecocks' trip to SRP Park to host USC Upstate (Big South Conference) on May 12.

Individual tickets go on sale to the general public at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Ave, North Augusta) on Friday, February 21st at 9AM. Fans who would like to purchase online will be able to start at 10AM via greenjacketsbaseball.com. There will be NO phone orders for the USC Upstate v. South Carolina game.

The GreenJackets & the University of South Carolina will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets Season Seat Members, Holders, Sponsors & both University of South Carolina and USC Upstate Booster Clubs from Monday, February 17th through Thursday, February 20th at midnight. University of South Carolina and USC Upstate Booster Club members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

Ticket Pricing for USC Upstate v. University of South Carolina game:

Club Seats (Both 1st and 3rd Base)- $25

VIP Loge Box- $20

Premier Box- $20

Batter's Box- $15

Dugout Reserved/Reserved- $13

General Admission/Standing Room Only- $10

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for USC Upstate v. South Carolina game:

Monday, February 17th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets Full Season Ticket Members & Holders & Sponsors

Tuesday, February 18th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets Half Season Ticket Members & Holders

Wednesday, February 19th Pre-Sale will open up for 2020 GreenJackets 20 Game Members & Holders

VIP Sales will cease on Thursday, February 20th at midnight

VIP Sales does not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location.

You are allowed to reserve up to Eight (8) seats for the USC Upstate v. South Carolina game

