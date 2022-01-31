Valentine's Day Dinger Grams Available February 1

West Sacramento, Calif. - Dinger, the Sacramento River Cats' beloved mascot, is making Dinger Gram house calls, helping loved ones get the River Cats fan in their life something special ahead of the 2022 season.

This Valentine gift is perfect for any die-hard River Cats fan. It comes complete with two River Cats Senate Level Ticket Vouchers for any April or May home game, a River Cats clear tote bag, two River Cats face masks, a River Cats blanket, two River Cats hats, and Mariani Nut samplers. The ticket vouchers provide the public their first chance to select individual game tickets in April or May.

Dinger Grams will be available for purchase Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Monday, Feb. 14 online only at www.ondeckshoponline.com.

Each Dinger Gram delivered by Dinger must be within a 30-mile radius of Sutter Health Park. The $200 value costs just $149 with deliveries happening on Friday, Feb. 11, Sunday, Feb. 13, or Monday, Feb. 14. There is a limited number of Dinger deliveries available. Dinger deliveries must be purchased by Feb. 9. In-store pickup and online orders are also available for $119 (shipping not included).

To order your package and schedule a Dinger Gram delivery, please visit www.ondeckshoponline.com. If you have any questions, please call (916) 376-4796.

