Round Rock Express National Anthem Auditions Return on February 16

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Do you have what it takes to belt out the National Anthem at a Round Rock Express game during the upcoming 2022 season? Central Texas' best groups under 10 performers and individual singers are invited to open auditions from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16 inside Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #1 at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, located across Highway 79 from Dell Diamond.

There is no fee to perform and the general public is invited to audition. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. and a warmup room will be available inside Kilimanjaro Ballroom Suite #3. Due to space and time requirements, groups of 10 or more performers, including bands and choirs, can reach out directly to Express Director of Ballpark Entertainment Steve Richards via email at srichards@rrexpress.com to book a date to perform during the season.

Each season, hundreds of individuals and groups audition to perform the Star-Spangled Banner at one of Round Rock's home games. While the Express are set to host 72 games this season, it is anticipated that less than 50 spots will remain at the time of auditions due to off-season bookings of large groups.

Those wishing to tryout must keep their performance under 90 seconds while using a traditional, military style with little to no creative variation. Vocal submissions must be a cappella, although instrumental auditions are welcome. Individuals and groups wishing to audition must fill out an application form and bring it with them to their audition. The form is available at RRExpress.com.

Performers will audition in front of a panel of judges, including Laurie Winckel, owner of Vocal Edge Voice Studio in Hutto. Winckel has coached several past Express National Anthem performers and has held numerous workshops leading up to the auditions. She also coaches many performers online across the United States.

All participants will be notified whether or not they have been invited to perform within two weeks of the auditions. If selected, the performer must sing the same version that they auditioned at their scheduled game. Those who cannot attend the open auditions but wish to perform can submit a video recording of their audition via email to Express Director of Ballpark Entertainment Steve Richards via email at srichards@rrexpress.com. Video auditions will only be evaluated after all in-person performers have been scheduled and notified.

The Round Rock Express kick off the 2022 campaign with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town. Full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

