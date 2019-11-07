VA Medical Center, Curve Host Veterans Recognition Event

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will hold a joint veterans recognition event on Friday, November 8 at 9 a.m. in the second floor auditorium at the VA's Pleasant Valley Boulevard location.

The Curve will present a donation to assist in approving the quality of life of veterans who use the local VA. The money was raised during the team's June 7 jersey auction when Curve players and coaching staff wore specialty uniforms to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

"The 75th Anniversary of D-Day game was one of the most memorable nights of our 2019 season," said Curve general manager Derek Martin. "In addition to the special uniforms that were worn, we had a World War II Stuart Tank and reenactors at the ballpark that night, which really brought to life the sense of pride we have for our veterans. Our partnership with the VA Medical Center on the D-Day jersey auction was a perfect fit and we couldn't be more grateful for what they do for our community's veterans."

"The Altoona Curve have been one of our strongest community partners," said VA Medical Center Director Sigrid Andrew, "they have demonstrated a strong commitment to our Veterans and to our local VA hospital."

The Curve have partnered with the VA Medical Center for many years and has included the recognition of veterans at games, hospital visits by the players and staff in addition to donated tickets for disabled veterans living at the VA.

Friday's event is part of a week-long recognition that includes 15 speaking engagements, three parades, and events at each of the VA's five community-based outpatient clinics. The week wraps around Veterans Day (Monday, November 11) and concludes on Saturday, November 16 at 7 p.m. with the Saint Francis men's basketball team hosting American University in their Military Appreciation Day, which they have partnered with the VA Medical Center for the past two years.

For more information, please call the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center Public Affairs at 814-943-8164 ext. 7404 or 814-569-3386.

