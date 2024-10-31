Utah Royals FC Host Gotham FC for Fan Appreciation Night

October 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (7-14-4, 25 pts, 10th NWSL) returns to America First Field to close out the 2024 Return of Royalty campaign hosting the reigning NWSL champions, NJ/NY Gotham FC (16-4-5, 53 pts, 3rd NWSL). Both sides enter Decision Day in-form as the Royals have lost only three times since Matchday 15, the third best in the league during that time, trailing only Gotham FC (1) and Orlando Pride (2).

URFC enters Decision Day after a 1-1 draw at Angel City. Spaniard Claudia Zornoza opened up the scoring in the 21st minute, scoring a freekick screamer. Standing over the Ball Zornoza went for goal, targeting the near post, Zornoza perfectly placed her strike over the wall and past the outstretched arms of DiDi Haračić for her second goal with the blue-and-gold in nine appearances. Zornoza was the seventh Royals player to score from outside the box this season, tied for the most in a single season in NWSL history.

ACFC's Sydney Leroux tied the match in the 56th minute with a self volley from an Angel City corner. At the final whistle URFC out shot ACFC (21/14) putting six more shots on target (10/4) but could not get the winner across the line.

A quartet of Royals returned to market earlier this week from International Duty during the October FIFA window prior to NWSL regular season finale, Ana Tejada (Spain), Dana Foederer (Netherlands U-23), Mandy Haught (United States), and Mina Tanaka (Japan).

Tejada and Haught return to the Wasatch front with their first cap, Tejada was subbed on in the 75th minute in Spain's international friendly 1-1 draw against Italy and Haught received her first USWNT start and clean sheet during the United States 3-0 friendly win over Argentina last night. Foederer started in both of Netherland's 1-1 friendly draws over the window and Tanaka started and scored in Japan's 4-0 friendly win over Korea Republic.

The Royals' last meeting with Gotham FC came on September 22 in a 1-0 defeat on the road. Capitan Paige Monaghan made her 100th NWSL regular season appearance in a homecoming for the Jersey native but Yazmeen Ryan spoiled the occasion with a 3rd minute goal that ended up being the difference maker, sending URFC home empty handed. URFC holds the edge in all-time meetings against Gotham FC defeating then Sky Blue in all three home matches in the first iteration of URFC.

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with Carla Haslam & JP Chunga :: Utah Royals FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC | America First Field | 7:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Jenn Hildreth and Jill Loyden :: Utah Royals FC vs NJ/NY Gotham FC | America First Field | 7:30 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:00 p.m. MT

Gotham FC is coming off a 2-0 loss to Kansas City Current in the NWSLx Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Final last friday. NJ/NY has been stellar in NWSL regular season play the last two months riding a seven game unbeaten streak back to September 1st where they lost 2-0 to the 2024 NWSL shield winners Orlando Pride.

Come support URFC in its final game of the 2024 NWSL season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.