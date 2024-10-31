National Women's Soccer League Announces Schedule of Events Ahead of 2024 NWSL Championship, Presented by Google Pixel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Women's Soccer League today announced the slate of events surrounding the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, in Kansas City, Missouri. Highlighted by the league's primetime Championship match on Saturday, November 23 airing on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET, the NWSL, its partners, and fans will celebrate the conclusion of a 2024 campaign that featured the start of the league's groundbreaking domestic media rights agreements, record-breaking attendance that saw over 1.5 million fans pass through the turnstiles for the first time in league history, and outstanding competition culminating in the Orlando Pride's first-ever league trophy in the 2024 NWSL Shield, presented by CarMax.

Friday, November 22

Back for the third straight year, this season's NWSL Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summit, Investing in the Inclusive Future of Sports, opens Friday's slate of activations. Sponsored by NWSL partners Ally, Delta, and Nationwide, the summit will focus on leveraging soccer, the global game, to cultivate an inclusive sports culture where individuals of all backgrounds can succeed. Panels will include experts in the field as well as leaders shaping the business of sports through a lens of equity, access, and community impact.

Confirmed panelists include:

Dr. Turan Mullins - Vice President, Inclusion & Engagement, US Soccer Federation

Dr. Chris Busey - VP, DEI & Community Impact, United Soccer League

Christine Castano - Director, Engagement and Inclusion, Major League Soccer

Haley Carter, JD/MBA - VP of Soccer Operations & Sporting Director, Orlando Pride

This year's event will also include a C-Suite cohort activation in partnership with Pro Sports Assembly, an association for professional sports business leaders at teams, leagues, unions, and venues who are invested in creating a strong, healthy, and fair professional sports ecosystem by equipping leaders at all levels with the relationships and resources necessary to succeed.

An invitation is required to attend Investing in the Inclusive Future of Sports.

Kicking off at 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT) at the University of Kansas Health System Training Center, the training ground of the Kansas City Current, the second annual NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, will feature two teams comprised of NWSL stars competing against each other in a series of skills competitions. The winning team will be awarded a $30,000 prize from CarMax to be split among the team's players.

New this season, the event will be nationally broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 24, at either 3 or 5 p.m. ET (check local listings).

The NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, is free and open to the public, and fans will have the chance to meet participating players following the contest. Building on the success of last year's event, the NWSL has increased seating capacity for this year's spectacle, ensuring more fans can cheer on their favorite players.

Additional details on the NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, including player rosters, will be available in the coming weeks.

Saturday, November 23

Earlier this season, the NWSL and Nationwide announced a new iteration of the civically focused platform formerly known as the Nationwide Community Impact Award, recognizing an NWSL player nominee for outstanding service and character off the pitch. The initiative, renamed The Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide,  honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by storied NWSL and USWNT star Lauren Holiday. The winner of the Lauren Holiday Impact Award will be announced as part of NWSL Championship week.

Nationwide has once again teamed up with the league to support the local community during Championship week. This year, the NWSL and Nationwide are promoting WeCode KC, a local technology education non-profit serving the urban core of Kansas City with the mission of exposing youth to various computer science engineering concepts and project-based learning.

As part of the activation, Lauren Holiday Impact Award nominees, as well as Holiday herself, will join representatives from Nationwide and the NWSL on a site tour of WeCode KC and participate in programming with students. WeCode KC will also be on-site at the league's fourth annual Fan Fest on Championship matchday. For more information on WeCode KC and how to support the organization, please visit www.wecodekc.org.

The 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, marks the return of the league's annual Fan Fest, where fans are invited to gather in the Gold Lot of CPKC Stadium on Saturday, November 23, for a pre-game event featuring interactive games, food and beverages and photo opportunities with the NWSL Championship trophy. The Adobe Stage will return for the second-straight season and feature a musical guest to be announced on NWSL social channels.

Further details regarding Fan Fest will be made available here.

The NWSL Championship will air on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+, while fans tuning in internationally can stream the contest across a variety of platforms, including NWSL+. Pregame coverage on CBS begins at 7:30 p.m. ET ahead of match kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.

Award-winning singer and activist Melissa Etheridge will perform the national anthem ahead of the match.

