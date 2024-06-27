Utah Royals Choose SeatGeek as the Club's Primary Ticketing Technology Platform

June 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, UTAH AND NEW YORK, NY - The Utah Royals of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), today announced a primary ticketing technology partnership with SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform revolutionizing the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues. The Royals will kick off the 2025 season as SeatGeek's fourth NWSL partner.

"We chose SeatGeek as our ticketing platform because of their proven track record across both NWSL and various other sports," said Michelle Hyncik, Utah Royals President. "They take a technology-first approach which really resonates with what we're building here."

The Royals' partnership with SeatGeek will empower them to sell through tickets, maximize revenue, and drive fan engagement through SeatGeek's comprehensive and vertically-integrated platform. SeatGeek's platform ensures a seamless and delightful experience for fans while providing powerful functionality for teams and season ticket holders.

"Our expansion in the NWSL and other sports leagues is driven by our focus on innovation and providing top-notch technology," said Russ D'Souza, co-founder of SeatGeek. "Teams choose SeatGeek because our platform helps them engage with fans and increase revenue."

