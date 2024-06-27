Houston Dash Open Two-Game Road Trip on Friday

June 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to CPKC Stadium for the first time on Friday, June 28 as they face the Kansas City Current to open a two-game road trip. The team will open the road trip without head coach Fran Alonso, who did not travel with the team due to an illness. Assistant coach Ricky Clarke will assume the head coach duties for tomorrow's match.

The Dash and Kansas City played to a 1-1 draw at Shell Energy Stadium on May 5. Amanda West scored the equalizer for Houston, her first goal at the professional level. Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell finished with 12 saves against the Current, a new record for the Dash shot stopper. Campbell's 12 saves against Kansas City also tied the league record for most saves in a single match.

Friday's match will stream live on Prime Video starting at 7 p.m. CT. Houston made its debut on Prime Video earlier this season against the Washington Spirit at home on April 12. The Dash celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first ever match following an expansion bid for the 2014 season.

WHAT:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

NWSL Regular Season - Match 15

Houston Dash at Kansas City Current

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

WHEN:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Friday, June 28 - 7:00 p.m. CTÃ¢â¬Â¯

WHERE: CPKC Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

STREAM/TV:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯ TV: PRIME VIDEO

Announcers: Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.