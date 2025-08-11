USL Championship All Goals of Week 23
August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 11, 2025
- Marcos Cerato Nominated for USL Championship Goal of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Top United States U-16 Defender Tyson Espy Signs with Orange County SC - Orange County SC
- Da'vian Kimbrough Leads Mexico's U15s to Concacaf Championship - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Brings Home a Point from Pittsburgh - Orange County SC
- Key Takeaways from Roots' 1-2 Loss at Home to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Oakland Roots
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.