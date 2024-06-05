USHL Draft 2024 Results
June 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
Monday May 6th and Tuesday May 7th were the annual USHL Draft.
The Des Moines Buccaneers will now welcome 29 new players in our organization.
"Drafts are always exciting as they offer promise for bright futures for both players and organizations. The past few days proved to be no different as we were exceptionally pleased with the players we were able to acquire in both of our Phase I and Phase II drafts. We are excited to have had the opportunity to bring these young players into our system and have them at camp in June. We look forward to working with them and how they may fit into our team in the future." - General Manager and Head Coach Matt Curley
Phase 1 was Monday May 6th which consisted only of kids with the birth year of 2008.
Our Picks:
Blake Zielinski: Rnd. 1 Pick 3 / Pos. Forward / New Jersey Avalanche
Reed Brown: Rnd. 2 Pick 18 / Pos. Forward / Okanagan U15
Brayden Thompson: Rnd. 3 Pick 33 / Pos. Defenseman / Sioux Falls Power
Henry Chimel: Rnd. 4 Pick 48 / Pos. Defenseman / Shattuck St. Marys
Oskar Drabczynski: Rnd. 5 Pick 63 / Pos. Defenseman / Mid Fairfield
Booker Toninato: Rnd. 6 Pick 78 / Pos. Forward / Dallas Stars Elite
Nathan Garski: Rnd. 7 Pick 93 / Pos. Forward / Grand Rapids High School
Riley Zupfer: Rnd. 8 Pick 108 / Pos. Forward / Hill Murray High School
Loic Nasreddine: Rnd. 9 Pick 123 / Pos. Defenseman / Dallas Stars Elite
Evan Hazelberg: Rnd. 10 Pick 138 / Pos. Goalie / Jr. Coyotes
Phase 2 was Tuesday May 7th and consists of players that are in the 2004-2007 birth years.
Our Picks:
Gaivin Garland: Rnd. 1 Pick 3 / Pos. Forward / Calgary
Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau: Rnd. 2 Pick 18 / Pos. Goalie / Shreveport Mud-bugs
Keaton Orrey: Rnd 3 Pick 33 / Pos. Defenseman / St. Cloud Norseman
Max Weilandt: Rnd 4 Pick 48 / Pos. Goalie / St. Cloud Norseman
Philip Monnich Hagen: Rnd 4 Pick 58 / Pos. Defenseman / Stavanger Oilers
Dylan Moran: Rnd. 6 pick 84 / Pos. Forward / Chicago Reapers
Drew Roelofs: Rnd 7 Pick 95 / Pos. Forward / Holy Family
Richard Baran: Rnd 8 Pick 110 / Pos. Defenseman / Victoria Grizzlies
Chase Furlong: Rnd 9 Pick. 125 / Pos. Goalie / The Rink Academy
Ryan Seelinger: Rnd 10 Pick. 140 / Pos. Forward / New Mexico Ice Wolves
Brenden Espenell: Rnd 11 Pick 155 / Pos. Defenseman / Sioux Falls Power
Logan Huges: Rnd 12 Pick 170 / Pos. Goalie / Team Maryland
Eli Molde: Rnd. 13 Pick 185 / Pos. Forward / Wayzata Hockey
Brandt Dubey: Rnd. 14 Pick 200 / Pos. Defenseman / Minnesota Wilderness
Yaroslav Bryzgalov: Rnd 15 Pick 215 / Pos. Forward / Team Belarus
Hans Hedlund: Rnd. 16 Pick 230 / Pos. Forward / Rosemount Irish
Abzal Alibek: Rnd 17 Pick 245 / Pos. Forward / Team Kazakhstan
Ben Brown: Rnd 18 Pick 260 / Pos. forward / Vaughan Kings
Luke Gallo: Rnd 19 Pick 275 / Pos. Forward / Corpus Christi Ice Rays
There is our 2024 USHL Draft class!
