USHL Draft 2024 Results

June 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Monday May 6th and Tuesday May 7th were the annual USHL Draft.

The Des Moines Buccaneers will now welcome 29 new players in our organization.

"Drafts are always exciting as they offer promise for bright futures for both players and organizations. The past few days proved to be no different as we were exceptionally pleased with the players we were able to acquire in both of our Phase I and Phase II drafts. We are excited to have had the opportunity to bring these young players into our system and have them at camp in June. We look forward to working with them and how they may fit into our team in the future." - General Manager and Head Coach Matt Curley

Phase 1 was Monday May 6th which consisted only of kids with the birth year of 2008.

Our Picks:

Blake Zielinski: Rnd. 1 Pick 3 / Pos. Forward / New Jersey Avalanche

Reed Brown: Rnd. 2 Pick 18 / Pos. Forward / Okanagan U15

Brayden Thompson: Rnd. 3 Pick 33 / Pos. Defenseman / Sioux Falls Power

Henry Chimel: Rnd. 4 Pick 48 / Pos. Defenseman / Shattuck St. Marys

Oskar Drabczynski: Rnd. 5 Pick 63 / Pos. Defenseman / Mid Fairfield

Booker Toninato: Rnd. 6 Pick 78 / Pos. Forward / Dallas Stars Elite

Nathan Garski: Rnd. 7 Pick 93 / Pos. Forward / Grand Rapids High School

Riley Zupfer: Rnd. 8 Pick 108 / Pos. Forward / Hill Murray High School

Loic Nasreddine: Rnd. 9 Pick 123 / Pos. Defenseman / Dallas Stars Elite

Evan Hazelberg: Rnd. 10 Pick 138 / Pos. Goalie / Jr. Coyotes

Phase 2 was Tuesday May 7th and consists of players that are in the 2004-2007 birth years.

Our Picks:

Gaivin Garland: Rnd. 1 Pick 3 / Pos. Forward / Calgary

Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau: Rnd. 2 Pick 18 / Pos. Goalie / Shreveport Mud-bugs

Keaton Orrey: Rnd 3 Pick 33 / Pos. Defenseman / St. Cloud Norseman

Max Weilandt: Rnd 4 Pick 48 / Pos. Goalie / St. Cloud Norseman

Philip Monnich Hagen: Rnd 4 Pick 58 / Pos. Defenseman / Stavanger Oilers

Dylan Moran: Rnd. 6 pick 84 / Pos. Forward / Chicago Reapers

Drew Roelofs: Rnd 7 Pick 95 / Pos. Forward / Holy Family

Richard Baran: Rnd 8 Pick 110 / Pos. Defenseman / Victoria Grizzlies

Chase Furlong: Rnd 9 Pick. 125 / Pos. Goalie / The Rink Academy

Ryan Seelinger: Rnd 10 Pick. 140 / Pos. Forward / New Mexico Ice Wolves

Brenden Espenell: Rnd 11 Pick 155 / Pos. Defenseman / Sioux Falls Power

Logan Huges: Rnd 12 Pick 170 / Pos. Goalie / Team Maryland

Eli Molde: Rnd. 13 Pick 185 / Pos. Forward / Wayzata Hockey

Brandt Dubey: Rnd. 14 Pick 200 / Pos. Defenseman / Minnesota Wilderness

Yaroslav Bryzgalov: Rnd 15 Pick 215 / Pos. Forward / Team Belarus

Hans Hedlund: Rnd. 16 Pick 230 / Pos. Forward / Rosemount Irish

Abzal Alibek: Rnd 17 Pick 245 / Pos. Forward / Team Kazakhstan

Ben Brown: Rnd 18 Pick 260 / Pos. forward / Vaughan Kings

Luke Gallo: Rnd 19 Pick 275 / Pos. Forward / Corpus Christi Ice Rays

There is our 2024 USHL Draft class!

