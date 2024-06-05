Bucs Players Make All USHL Team

June 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Today Ben Kevan and Ilya Protas were named to the All-USHL rookie first team!

These two had very successful rookie seasons,

Ben Kevan has taken the most rookie points this regular season with 57 points, 24 goals and 33 assists. Kevan is the youngest player out of the top five highest scoring rookies. To get this Kevan got 4 points in the two final games of the season with 2 goals and 2 assists. To beat the 2nd place rookie by 1 point.

"??What he did on the ice speaks for itself, leading our team and league in rookie scoring, often being matched against opponents' top lines. But it was his growth off the ice that is perhaps more impressive and important. The steps he took in the weight room, in the locker room and his maturity and growth as a person speaks volumes to the young man he is. I also speak to his teammates and their belief in him and our team to have helped bring him along the way they did. I am very proud of him as he is well deserving of the recognition." - General Manager and Head Coach Matt Curley

Ilya Protas, came in third for most rookie points. Protas finished this regular season with 51 points, 14 goals and 37 assists. He has 13 more points than the fourth place highest scoring rookie.

"It is difficult to put into words how impressive this accomplishment is for Ilya. Starting out as an in and out of the lineup forward at the start of the season to being the second leading scorer on our team and a top three leading rookie scorer by year's end is simply remarkable. The growth and development he has shown from September through the end of season is as impressive as any I have ever been around. He is a tremendous player, an even better young man and am very proud of him and our team for having helped him earn this recognition." -General Manager and Head Coach Matt Curley

Combined Ben Kevan and Ilya Protas were able to reach over 100 points in the regular season! They were the only two rookies in the league that had more than 30 assists.

Congratulations to these two as well as our coaching and scouting staff!

