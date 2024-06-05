Thank You, Fans

June 5, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Dear Bucs Fans,

As the final buzzer sounds and the echoes of this season begin to settle, we're compelled to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. From the first puck drop to the last, your unwavering support has been the driving force behind every stride, every save, and every goal.

Throughout the highs and lows of this season, you've been our steadfast companions, filling the arena with your energy, passion, and unwavering loyalty. Your cheers, chants, and applause have been the soundtrack to our journey, pushing us to reach new heights and overcome challenges together.

Beyond the wins and losses, it's the moments shared with you all that we'll carry with us forever. From the jubilant celebrations to the heart-wrenching defeats, we've experienced it all as one united family.

As we reflect on this season, we're filled with gratitude for the privilege of representing such an incredible fan base. Your passion ignites our fire, your unwavering support fuels our determination, and your love inspires us to give our all, each and every time we step onto the ice.

So, as we bid farewell to another unforgettable season, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you. Your devotion has made this journey one we'll cherish for a lifetime. Here's to the memories we've created together and the countless more awaiting us in the seasons to come.

With deepest appreciation and warmest regards,

The Des Moines Bucs Team

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.