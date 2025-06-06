USFL Division Championship: Birmingham Stallions VS Michigan Panthers

June 6, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Birmingham Stallions News Release







THREE STALLIONS TO WATCH ON OFFENSE

J'Mar Smith: Could very well be the best individual story in the UFL this season. Smith led the Stallions to the USFL title in 2022 but has seen limited action over the past two seasons. He chose to leave the team before training camp opened but stayed ready in case he was needed during the season. He also worked in the car detail business and at Dunkin' Donuts in Vestavia Hills while waiting for a phone call. Once he returned, Smith has put together a MVP worthy four weeks. He is 52-of-80 for 759 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in what amounts to about two and a half games.

Amari Rodgers: The 5-foot-9, 211-pound Clemson product had the Stallions' lone touchdown reception in last week's rout of Memphis. Rodgers had four catches for 36 yards, including the 10-yard scoring reception late in the first half. On the season, Rodgers has 14 catches for 175 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Look for bigger things from Rodgers in the playoffs.

Jace Sternberger: The talented tight end will always be a matchup problem for opposing defenses. It took Sternberger some time to get going this season, partly because injuries at quarterback. But he still remains a dangerous option in the passing game. Sternberger has 17 catches for 233 yards with a pair of touchdowns this season. In four playoff games over the past two seasons, Sternberger had 12 catches for 194 yards with a touchdown.

THREE STALLIONS TO WATCH ON DEFENSE

Tae Crowder: The former University of Georgia linebacker is coming off a record-setting performance in the win over Memphis. Crowder became the first player in the UFL to have two interception returns for a touchdown in the same game. Crowder had returns of 51 and 75 yards after his interceptions. Crowder had just one tackle in the game but made his impact in another way. He has 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries on the season.

Kyahva Tezino: Once again, the playmaking linebacker from San Diego State ends the season as his team's leading tackler. Tezino shared the linebacker position with DeMarquis Gates, Tae Crowder and Chapelle Russell. Each have made a big impact this season. Tezino led the way with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He led the Stallions with 62 regular season tackles last season and had 93 tackles for the Pittsburgh Maulers during the 2023 USFL season. Last season, Tezino had 15 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in two playoff games.

Bradlee Anae: The Stallions leader in sacks sat out the past two games after hurting his hamstring against the St. Louis Battlehawks on May 17. He should be ready to go in the USFL Conference Championship, which is a huge boost for the Stallions' defense. Anae, who has four sacks on the season, causes turmoil for opposing quarterbacks when he's on the field. The 6-foot-3, 272-pound defensive end from Utah has 16 tackles, five tackles for loss and a pass breakup in eight games.

THE REAL MVP?

J'Mar Smith did not play in enough games this season to become a legitimate candidate for UFL Player of the Year. If he leads the Stallions to a fourth consecutive spring football league championship, then Smith could very well be the league's most valuable player. But, let's not get ahead of ourselves. The next step - and it's an important one - is finding a way to beat Michigan in the USFL Conference Championship.

Jordan Ta'amu is generally considered as having the most MVP-worthy season for a UFL quarterback. The D.C. Defenders signal caller was 155-of-285 (54.4 percent completion rate) for 2,155 yards with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games for the XFL Regular Season Conference Runner-Ups. Just for the fun of it, project Smith's numbers from his three games as a starter and he would be 147-of-255 for 2,079 yards with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions for the USFL Conference Regular Season Champions.

SCOUTING THE MICHIGAN PANTHERS

Quarterback Bryce Perkins should be healthy. That's big news for the Panthers. The dynamic Perkins missed the final three games of the regular season after suffering an ankle injury. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Perkins was still selected as the quarterback on the All-UFL team. He was 109-for-158 passing for 1,342 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games. Many of those passing yards came after he bought time with his scrambling ability until his receivers got open. Perkins also has 269 rushing yards on 47 carries with five touchdowns. Perkins got the bulk of the snaps against the Stallions when the team's met in the second game of the season. Perkins was 12-of-23 for 132 yards with a touchdown and interception in the 21-12 loss to the visiting Stallions.

The Panthers had two defensive players on the All-UFL team. Cornerback Kedrick Whitehead Jr. and safety Arnold Tarpley III each made the all-league team. Whitehead Jr. is the team's leading tackler with 66 tackles in 10 games and Tarpley III is third with 60 tackles in 10 games. However, the team's best defensive player is Frank Ginda, who was limited to seven games because of an injury. Ginda still finished second on the team with 62 tackles. Michigan leads the UFL in rushing defense (81 yards per game) and is last in pass defense (211.2 yards per game). The Panthers are fourth in scoring defense (19.8 points per game).

Michigan have not been great in the turnover battle. The Panthers committed 12 turnovers with seven lost fumbles and five interceptions. On the defensive side, the Panthers forced just 10 turnovers with four fumble recoveries and six interceptions. Houston had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in last week's regular season finale win over the Panthers.







