2025 UFL Conference Championships Presented by New Era Preview

ARLINGTON, Texas - This weekend, four United Football League teams will face off in the 2025 UFL Conference Championships presented by New Era, in battles to determine the conference champions, who will punch their ticket to the 2025 UFL Championship Game presented by Underdog on Saturday, June 14. In the first contest, the Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions go head-to-head down south at Protective Stadium for the USFL Conference title, while the DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks travel to the midwest in a clash for the XFL Conference crown at The Dome at America's Center.

Playoff Schedule and Game Previews

Michigan Panthers (6-4, 3-3) at Birmingham Stallions (7-3, 5-1)

Sunday, June 8 - 3 p.m. ET | ABC

The UFL postseason opens up with an historic USFL rivalry. The Panthers look to take the edge from the Stallions in their third matchup this season and unseat the three-time champions. Michigan, which lost to Birmingham in both Week Two and Week Nine, is hoping to avenge the losses taken earlier in the season. In the first matchup, the Stallions beat the Panthers at home, 21-12, Birmingham then captured their second victory over Michigan at home in a nail-biting 26-22 outcome.

The Stallions demonstrated dominance throughout the regular season, boasting a 7-3 record, even after seeing a string of starting quarterbacks go down this season. Most recently, quarterback J'Mar Smith has evolved into the go-to player for this successful Stallion team. Smith returned to the Birmingham lineup midseason and revitalized the offense with 759 passing yards and six touchdowns over four games. One of his favorite targets, All-UFL wide receiver Deon Cain has been a standout, ranking third in the UFL for receiving yards (514) and second for receiving touchdowns (6). Defensively, Birmingham is intimidating, allowing just 16.7 points per game, making them the league's second-best scoring defense.

The Panthers enter the playoffs with a 6-4 record, securing second place in the USFL Conference, despite dropping their final two games. Their offense is powered by running back Toa Taua, who led the league during the regular season with six rushing touchdowns, and wide receiver Siaosi Mariner, the UFL's receiving yards leader with 528 yards. All-UFL quarterback Bryce Perkins hopes to step back into the starter role after sustaining an ankle injury earlier in the season, but backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi has managed the offense efficiently during Perkins' absence. Defensively, the Panthers allowed just 19.8 points per game by leaning on key playmakers to stay competitive. Safety Kedrick Whitehead was a standout for the secondary, notching 66 tackles, four tackles for loss, and four pass breakups to earn All-UFL honors.

D.C. Defenders (6-4, 4-2) at St. Louis Battlehawks (8-2, 4-2)

June 8 - 6:00 p.m. ET | The Dome at America's Center | FOX

The UFL Conference Championship matchups conclude with a repeat of last week's primetime game, when the Defenders visit the Battlehawks in a high-stakes, winner-takes-all face off. Both teams traded wins against the other during the regular season in each other's home stadiums, with DC rolling over St. Louis in Week Three, 27-15, and the Battlehawks getting revenge in

Week 10 with a 13-8 victory.

St. Louis has been a beacon of consistency, leading the league with the best record this season by going 8-2. Led by quarterback Max Duggan, who has gone undefeated as a starter this season (5-0), the Battlehawks also has All-UFL running back Jacob Saylors, second in the league for total rushing yards (499) and rushing touchdowns (five), who provides the team a balanced run game. The team is complemented by a defense that led by All-UFL selection and star sack leader defensive end Pita Taumoepenu, who finished the regular season with 7.5 takedowns.

The Defenders have demonstrated resilience, overcoming early-season adversity to clinch a playoff berth. Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, a leading candidate for Offensive MVP, has been outstanding under center - topping the league with 17 passing touchdowns and ranking second in passing yards with 2,155. On the other side of the ball, the defense has been a force, with four of the team's seven All-UFL selections coming from the defensive unit. Wide receiver and return specialist Chris Rowland has emerged as a dynamic dual threat, earning All-UFL honors for both offense and special teams.

