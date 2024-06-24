Used Car Homestand Begins Tuesday, June 25th

June 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, June 25th for their sixth homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics affiliate) from Tuesday, June 25th until Sunday, June 30th.

Tuesday, June 25 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. Parking will be $5. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Wednesday, June 26 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Thursday, June 27 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, June 28 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Used Car Night - Courtesy of Security Service Federal Credit Union, fans will have the opportunity to win a used car throughout the game!

Saturday, June 29 vs. Midland RockHounds - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Manu Ginobili Flying Chanclas Basketball Jersey - Courtesy of Circle K, the first 2,500 fans will receive a Blue Manu Ginobili Flying Chanclas basketball jersey!

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Bud Light, fans can stay after the game and enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, June 30 vs. Midland RockHounds - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation - All active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the box office.

Military City - The Missions will take the field wearing their 'Military City' jerseys.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

*******

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2024 season will be the 122nd professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships, as well as group tickets, for the 2024 season are available now. Single-game tickets are on sale now. Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality. The Missions Box Office is cashless, and fans can purchase tickets using credit cards. For more information, call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 24, 2024

Used Car Homestand Begins Tuesday, June 25th - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.