Springfield's Cooper Hjerpe Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

June 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Springfield Cardinals starting pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 17 - 23. He is the second Cardinal this season to win a weekly award, joining Nathan Church's honor for April 15-21.

Hjerpe made just his second start with Springfield (and second career start at Double-A) on Thursday, June 20 on the road against the Corpus Christi Hooks. In game one of a doubleheader, the lefty tossed five hitless innings while walking one and striking out six. In the seven-inning game, Cardinals reliever Andrew Marrero fired two perfect innings, completing the first no-hitter in Springfield Cardinals history (either seven or nine-inning). Springfield defeated Corpus Christi 5-0.

Hjerpe won Pitcher of the Week in the Midwest League (A+) while with the Peoria Chiefs a little over a year ago on May 28, 2023. This latest award is the second such honor of his professional career. The southpaw is the number six overall prospect and number three pitching prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals farm system. The organization drafted him 22nd overall in the 2022 MLB Draft after an electric season at Oregon State where he was a Golden Spikes Award finalist.

This weekly award comes in the midst of an exciting week for the Springfield franchise. On Sunday, June 23 the Cardinals solidified a playoff spot by winning the Texas League's North Division in the first-half. The team will host the second-half winner in the first round of the Texas League playoffs for games two (September 19) and three (September 20 - if necessary). Details on game times and tickets will come at a later date.

The Cardinals kick off the second half against the Arkansas Travelers from Tuesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 30 at Hammons Field. Details on the entire homestand and promotions are below. Tickets are available.

Texas League Stories from June 24, 2024

