Caleb Roberts Named Texas League Player of the Week

June 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Today, Minor League Baseball announced Players and Pitchers of the Week for June 18-23 for all 14 leagues in Minor League Baseball. Amarillo C/DH Caleb Roberts was named the Texas League Player of the Week, the sixth weekly award by an Amarillo player in the first half of the Texas League season.

Roberts was one of a handful of Amarillo players to have a big week at the plate in their series win over the San Antonio Missions. Roberts ended the week hitting .391 (9-for-23) with three home runs, eight RBI, five total XBH, and 21 total bases. He slugged .913 and carried a 1.375 OPS playing in all six games of the series. His three home runs were T-1st in the Texas League (T-2nd in all MiLB for the week) and his eight RBI were also T-1st in the Texas League along with teammate Jancarlos Cintron. His nine hits were tied for the most in the league while his XBH and total bases were tops in the circuit and ranked top two in Minor League Baseball last week.

The former 5th-round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2021 MLB draft out of North Carolina had a huge Friday night for the Sod Poodles. He ended that game going 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a triple, good for 11 total bases. It was the fourth multi-HR game of his Amarillo career. He is up to 25 total regular-season home runs since 2021, good for T-5th in Sod Poodles history.

This is the second time Roberts has been named Texas League Player of the Week for his career, winning his first on July 2, 2023. He was named a 2023 Texas League Postseason All-Star and a MiLB.com Organization All-Star a season ago. He ended the first half hitting .262 in 56 games played and enters the second half leading the team in OBP (.372), SLG (.477), OPS (.849), triples (4), and walks (30). He is second in AVG and doubles (10), T-2nd in XBH (22), third in stolen bases (7), and 4th in RBI (31).

Roberts is the second Amarillo player to win Texas League Player of the Week honors, joining Deyvison De Los Santos. Yilber Diaz (twice), Dylan File, and Billy Corcoran have all been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week in 2023.

The Sod Poodles begin the second half of the season with a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at ONEOK Field in Tulsa beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25th. Amarillo will return to HODGETOWN for a three-game home series against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) July 1-3. For the most up-to-date information regarding the 2024 Sod Poodles season, including tickets, promotions, and other ballpark events, follow the Sod Poodles on X, Facebook, and Instagram @SodPoodles.

