USA Eagles Return to LA to Take on Canada August 31st

August 6, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







USA Rugby and AEG Rugby are thrilled to announce the USA Men's Eagles will also host Canada in the same venue on August 31st as kick off to the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup.

World Rugby initially announced the return of a reimagined Pacific Nations Cup in October, excitingly confirming annual competition for the USA Men's National Team against some of the most electric rugby nations in the world. Starting with a North American rivalry match against Canada, a can't-miss clash of the year. As these events represent the two World Rugby organized competitions in 2024, additional summer fixtures for USA Rugby are expected to come together in the next month.

Tickets are available at usa.rugby/tickets.

USA Rugby General Manager of Commercial & Events, Brandy Medran said on the announcement, "Much has been said about the major step forward our USA Men's Eagles will take as consistent competition returns to their events calendar. We are thrilled to bring that excitement to life in Los Angeles this summer. The Pacific Nations Cup and Pacific Four Series are exceptional tournaments we look forward to building in the coming years, starting with a North American classic against Canada in 2024. What's more is this is only the beginning, with the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup Championship Series slated for US soil and hopes to host WXV in the future, we're officially on an upward trajectory towards Rugby World Cup 2031 and 2033."

The USA Men's Eagles will be joined by Canada, Fiji, Japan, Samoa, and Tonga for the Pacific Nations Cup, featuring two pools of three teams - a North America/Japan pool and a Pacific Islands pool. Following the home event against Canada, the USA will head for Saitama to face-off with Japan. A championship series involving all teams will take place each year, where the annual champions will be crowned. Japan and USA will host the championship series in alternate years, starting with Japan in 2024, and the United States in 2025.

