The Steady Rise of Rugby in Utah: From Foundation to Spotlight

Over the past four decades, the growth of rugby in Utah has been nothing short of remarkable. While it may seem to some as if rugby is suddenly emerging from the shadows, those of us who have been part of this journey know that Utah's rugby momentum has been confidently building for years, creating a rock-solid foundation that is now stepping into the spotlight.

A State of Excellence

Utah's dedication to rugby is exemplified by last month's NAI 7's tournament, the largest high school Rugby Sevens event in the United States and one of the largest such events in the world. Under the direction of local rugby stalwart Mike Cressler, and numerous other volunteers, the tournament brought together over 180 teams, showcasing the depth and breadth of rugby talent in our region and from around the US. This event is not just a competition; it is a celebration of the sport's growth and Utah's unwavering support of this sport.

In addition to Utah's thriving youth programs, this state has produced three athletes who are competing in the Paris Olympics Rugby Sevens tournaments: Maka Unufe for the men and Alex "Spiff" Sedrick and Steph Rovetti for the women. Their achievements on the global stage are a testament to the high caliber of rugby training and dedication found here in Utah. The bronze medal won by the USA women's 7s team has propelled rugby's momentum across the country.

A Community United

The enthusiasm for rugby in Utah is palpable. WarriorsFest, the final game of the Utah Warriors 2024 season, drew almost 11,000 passionate fans to America First Field. This level of attendance and engagement is a clear indicator of the sport's rising popularity and the strong community support for the Warriors in our state. WarriorsFest was a scene that resonated the energy and excitement this rugby community has cultivated over the years.

Moreover, the rapid growth of Utah Little Rugby, which is expanding at a rate of 40% year over year, is particularly inspiring. Youth in Utah are discovering the joy of rugby through festival-style weekend games, fostering a new generation of rugby enthusiasts who are eager to carry the torch forward.

Champions and Legends

Utah's legacy of success is further underscored by the 38 national championship teams this state has produced over the past 38 years. This remarkable record speaks to the dedication, skill, and passion that define Utah rugby. It's a tradition of excellence that continues to inspire both current players and future generations.

Larry Gelwix, a name synonymous with Utah rugby, was recently inducted into the Rugby Hall of Fame for his exceptional run as head coach of Highland Rugby. His leadership and commitment have left an indelible mark on the sport, not just in Utah but across the nation with hundreds of players and coaches still honoring Larry and Highland Rugby as the root of their rugby beginnings.

Stepping into the Spotlight

While it may appear that rugby is experiencing a sudden surge in popularity, especially after the USA Women's Sevens Olympic medal appearance, the truth is that this state, and the men and women committed to growing this amazing sport, have been laying the groundwork for decades. The success we are witnessing now is the result of years of quiet and humble hard work, dedication, and community support from so many in this state. Utah's rugby community has built a solid foundation, and it is now poised to shine on the national and international stage.

As we look ahead, the future of rugby in Utah is bright. Our commitment to nurturing talent, fostering community, and celebrating the sport's rich history ensures that we will continue to grow and thrive. The journey of Utah rugby is a testament to the power of optimism, perseverance, and the unwavering belief that we are building something truly special.

Utah's rugby growth is bolstered by the increasing awareness of the sport across the United States. Following their bronze medal win just last week, several players from the USA women's 7s team reflected on their impact on the sport. "We did a lot for our program just now," Ariana Ramsey said after the match. "We are gonna bring out so many more fans now that we are actually winning. People are gonna want to see what rugby is about and learn more about our game."

We invite you to join us on this exciting journey, to celebrate Utah's past rugby achievements, and to be part of the future of rugby in Utah.

There are over 25 city specific rugby clubs across Utah.

Children can get involved through several different programs. Utah Little Rugby is the little league rugby of Utah, which plays a festival style gameday every Saturday through the spring with over 1300 registered kids from age 6 to 14. Utah Youth Rugby is the high school rugby league of Utah. The league has 2500 high school athletes registered and playing in both 7's and 15's rugby format. Rugby fans can also get tickets to watch the Utah Warriors professional rugby team, which will play its eighth season of Major League Rugby in 2025.

Together, we will continue to build, grow, and inspire, ensuring that rugby remains a vital and thriving part of our community for generations to come as we all look to build North America's epicenter of rugby.

